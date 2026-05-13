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Root Causes's avatar
Root Causes
4hEdited

It's unfortunate that this sort of performative posturing via virtue signaling announcements has talent the place of working for actual improvement.

And requirements like - "Retailers accepting SNAP must offer seven varieties of items in each of the following four categories: protein, grains, dairy, and fruits/vegetables" already exist. That's why most US 7-11's offer a small selection of nasty, shriveled apples, oranges and bananas.

You're mostly just forcing small markets and neighborhood stores out of the SNAP program, while the dollar store chains will always be able to keep up with the government's games.

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Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
5h

Our government paying for junk food is hard to explain without inferring a desire somewhere in government to poison the poor, or massive indifference to poisoning the poor.

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