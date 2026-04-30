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Tracey Holekamp's avatar
Tracey Holekamp
5h

If she’s so “Farmer First” why has she not fought against PALANTIR taking over agriculture?!! 👿

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Healthy Wellness's avatar
Healthy Wellness
4hEdited

Absolutely no one believes that Rollins or trump-world "has farmer's backs." Farmers certainly don't, as shown by polling over the last year

Unless by "farmers" you mean Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland and Bunge Global

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