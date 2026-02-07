The MAHA Report

FarmGirl
33m

I am constantly impressed by RFK Jr’s relentless push to help us with our health in the face of all the evil naysayers who won’t even consider and contemplate what he is saying. I wish him the very best and thank him for his work. It is patently obvious that we have an epidemic of mental illness in this country. It seems obvious that diet would impact physical and mental health, but when you eat from fast food, boxes, and cans, maybe your brain cannot connect the dots and maybe that is intentional.

Betsy C
9m

Clearly, they’ve been brainwashed or sold out to big Pharma. It’s relentless because there’s a knee-jerk reaction against anything in the administration. And it’s really easy to do right now because of the way everything is being handled except for RFK. I’m so grateful that he’s willing to give himself to this work at the age of 70.

