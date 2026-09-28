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Praise Dear Leader's avatar
Praise Dear Leader
7h

What has she done, specifically?

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Lysenko's avatar
Lysenko
7h

This is a fluff piece for Brooke and your boy, doing everything they can to facilitate that consolidation. You didn't mention where those 300K tons of deep frozen mystery meat trimmings are coming from.

“Over the past five decades, consolidation has been dramatic. In the 1970s, the top four meat packers controlled around 36% of the market. Today, four companies control about 85% of the market, giving them much greater control, and a bigger cut of the price that consumers pay.”

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