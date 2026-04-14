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David Williams's avatar
David Williams
6h

After they tried to kill everyone the first time around now they want some human lab rats? Yeah they have to be crazy as hell.

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
6h

This is what I call a huge win! I just wrote yesterday how the same tyranny that’s occurred all throughout history is till occurring but with different faces. In our world, medical tyranny was one. But this is signs of things to come — which means society can and is changing for the better: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-nothing-new-under-the-sun-actually

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