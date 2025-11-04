By The MAHA Report

Please join us on Wednesday, November 5, from 4pm - 5:15pm Eastern, for another episode of the MAHA Action’s weekly media hub!

Wednesday’s program features MAHA Action president and host, Tony Lyons; nutrition expert, Dr. Eric Berg; genomics researcher and DNA sequencing expert, Kevin McKernan; Republican U.S. Senator from Kentucky and ophthalmologist, Dr. Rand Paul; health freedom leader and stem cell therapy pioneer, Ed Clay; physician, inventor, scientist, and author, Dr. Robert Malone; HHS special advisor and prolific MAHA advocate, Calley Means; biodynamic farmer, herbalist, and MAHA activist, Leigh Merinoff; comedian, podcast host, and MAHA advocate, Russell Brand; Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Dr. Methmet Oz; Co-Founder and Chairman of Power Analytics Global, Keith Barksdale; author of One Scan Saved My Life, Shira Boehler; and celebrity chef, Geoffrey Zakarian.

This week’s topics include: reforming our food supply, weather modification, holding Big Pharma to account, and the latest wins from across the world of MAHA.

To attend our media hub, simply click the free registration link here.

All of our Media Hub events are open to the public and the press.

We hope to see you @4pm!!