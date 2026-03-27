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CW's avatar
CW
9h

Bush started all this bullshit. He was the worst president ever. He was owned by the Rothschild/Murdock/Sorros cabal or Neo-Fuedalists aka Globalists. I hope Trump and Putin decimate those parasites.

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Sonia Nordenson's avatar
Sonia Nordenson
6hEdited

Good essay, but why does Thomas Jefferson have to look so smarmy and strange?

Also, Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, and the ACLU: 🤢

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