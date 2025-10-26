The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lewis Coleman's avatar
Lewis Coleman
11h

Just this morning I watched a Pfizer propaganda promoting vaccines in gereral as beneficial to health on the idiot box weather channel while traveling and having breakfast at a motel. Good grief. These advertisements must be banned from mass media.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
kellyjohnston's avatar
kellyjohnston
11h

Pay careful attention to this quote from Tony Robbins. If MAHA would only do this—teaching people again how to eat—there would be no need to micromanage ingredients, colors, and additives in the food supply. There are practically no nutrition courses or classes in public schools, and very few even in medical schools today. Start there.

"You know, when you show people how to eat real, how foods make a difference, how to move their bodies, how to reclaim their health, you’re not just getting views, you’re saving lives. And you’re really proving, I think, that the human body is designed to heal, not just survive on some pharmaceuticals, right?"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
59 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 MAHA Action Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture