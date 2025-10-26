By Amy Sapola, Contributor, The MAHA Report

When Tony Robbins speaks, people listen.

On October 22, during MAHA Action’s Media Hub, his words resonated to the more than 7,000 MAHA-friendly viewers — and well beyond.

For four decades, Robbins has inspired millions of people across the United States and around the world to take charge of their lives, health, and future. Known for his boundless energy and practical psychology, Robbins has helped people —- from world leaders to stay-at-home parents – transform their mindset and reclaim their power.

His newest message comes at a time when Americans face unprecedented levels of chronic illness, depression, disconnection, and distrust in traditional systems.

Here below are the words Robbins delivered during the MAHA Action Media Hub:

Hey everybody, it’s Tony Robbins. Listen, I just want to reach out and take a moment to thank all of you, not just for being here, but for being the kind of person who really cares deeply — not just about life, but about people, about truth, about health, and about the future of this country.

And that’s why this moment right now matters so much, because, let’s be real, we’re in the middle of a war, aren’t we? A war for people’s minds, and ultimately their health, and that war is being fought, not just in hospitals or on Capitol Hill, it’s being fought in living rooms.

It’s on phones, it’s on podcasts, it’s on scrolls. It’s being fought through basically scrolls and shares, and people’s beliefs can be shaped by all the content they’re taking in. And right now, they’re getting terrible input, and that’s where you come in.

Right now, you hold the power to reverse what I think is the greatest health catastrophe in human history, at least for the past 50 years. Big Pharma and Big Agro have systematically poisoned our food supply, and they try to convince us we need their drugs to survive. The result is that 88% of Americans are metabolically unhealthy, 88%.

And cancer rates have exploded, diabetes has become an absolute epidemic. Depression and anxiety, they’re destroying our children – and while families are suffering, these corporations are making trillions of dollars off our sickness.

But here’s what they never counted on: you, you magnificent disruptors, you influencers who refuse to stay silent when America starts dying from the inside out.

Every single piece of content you guys create is a weapon against their lies.

You know, when you show people how to eat real, how foods make a difference, how to move their bodies, how to reclaim their health, you’re not just getting views, you’re saving lives. And you’re really proving, I think, that the human body is designed to heal, not just survive on some pharmaceuticals, right?

So you don’t need to have a million followers to make a difference, and I know many of you have more than that.

You need truth, you need passion, you need alignment, and I think when we speak together with a voice of conviction, when we share the real breakthroughs, the real science, the real human victories – when we wrap that into a story that opens people’s hearts, we can really shift what’s possible. We help shift people’s beliefs, and beliefs control their actions. So think of it this way, you know, this is how every movement really starts.

It’s a small group of committed people who align around values that are armed with the truth and are unwilling to stay silent.

So I want you to change the world. I don’t want you to… you’re already doing it. But together, this is how we make it happen.

So what’s going to happen? Each week, you’re going to get clear, powerful messages from Bobby, from HHS, from their team, and your mission is to amplify it, to make it your own, to speak from your soul, to be bold, to be relentless, to be loving, to be loud, you know? Because this is how we make the change.

This is bigger than politics. It’s bigger than any one person. This is about rewriting the story of health for our families, for our communities, for humanity.

And, you know, we all heard that quote, it’s been overused, but, you know, the quote that says…“never doubt …that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world.” It might be corny to say it, but it’s still true. It’s not just a saying.

So let’s go out together. Let’s lead a health revolution.

And I just want to say “thank you” for using your influence for a higher good. I look forward to seeing how we impact the world here in this country together, and I’m just sending you my love and my respect for all that you’re doing.

Blessings to everyone.

Leading a Health Revolution

As a mother and healthcare provider, I understand the deep desire for a brighter future for our children, one grounded in vitality, truth, and genuine health. Tony Robbins reminds us that change doesn’t wait; it starts at home, in our kitchens, and in the messages we choose to amplify.

Every post you share is more than content; it’s a spark of transformation. You don’t need millions of followers to make an impact. You just need courage, consistency, and conviction.

When you share what’s true – that the human body is designed to heal, to thrive, and to rise above the noise of Big Pharma and Big Food – you become part of a movement reclaiming health for America. You become a beacon of hope in a world that’s forgotten what “healthy” really means.

Why should what we’re advocating for ever be a partisan issue? Can’t we come together to save our country and our species from the scourge of chemicals aimed directly at our vitality, at what makes us human, at the best versions of ourselves?

Let’s rise together, not in anger, but in alignment, guided by purpose. We can change the trajectory of health in our country, and abroad, by rejecting what no longer serves us, demanding truth and transparency, and taking bold action in our homes, communities, and public policy.

If each of us becomes a little louder, a little bolder, and a little more loving in how we advocate for health, we can create ripples that grow into a health revolution. Together, as Robbins says, “This is how we make the change.”

Amy Sapola, Pharm.D., FAIHM, IFMCP, NBC-HWC, is a Clinical Pharmacist, an Institute for Functional Medicine Certified Practitioner (IFMCP), and a National Board Certified Health and Wellness Coach (NBC-HWC) with a B.S. in Nutrition. In her current role at University Hospitals in Cleveland, Ohio, Dr. Sapola specializes in women’s health, peri-menopause and menopause, and integrative oncology. Additionally, Dr. Sapola works with healthcare providers, community members, and schools, teaching yoga and mindfulness, food as medicine, and culinary medicine.