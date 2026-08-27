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Karen Fitzgerald's avatar
Karen Fitzgerald
3h

Tony, you are all doing such good work to keep Bobby in our hearts and minds and to remind us to stay alert. Meanwhile, I strongly suggest watching this video with Dr. David Martin and inviting him on your show. I followed him during the plandemic and what he has consistently said goes even deeper than Ron Johnson and Rand Paul have so far exposed. His work needs to be heard. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b0uicem9ryg

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
3h

There’s so many comments I want to callout.

1. Conspiracy Theorists: During the pandemic, MIT ran a study in conspiracy theories and analyzed how these groups would review and analyze data when it came to mask wearing and social distancing. Even MIT stated that conspiracy theorists displayed a bravado that was very patriotic. This was the first fight agains censorship and conspiracy theorists were right on the money: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/four-lessons-that-we-should-have

2. Wow - blown away that folks are saying that 95% of the population would not have injected gene therapy, but they used all kinds of propaganda techniques to get up to 70% of people to get the shot. If that isn’t brain washing, I don’t know what is. Actually, the specific term is called Menticide — killing of the mind. There were literally stories telling people NOT TO THINK CRITICALLY and solely TRUST THE EXPERTS. if that isn’t brainwashing man, don’t know what is:

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/democide-and-menticide

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/what-happened-to-critical-thinking

3. Culture — it all comes down to culture. We need a new culture of seeing things. I started this rant with conspiracies because most of what we’ve been told about — not only health, but the world — is turning out to be fallacies. The conspiracies are turning out to be more factual. If we can bring back a culture of skepticism it ensures only truth reigns and no deception: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/change-your-perspective-change-your

Phenomenal work here! Thanks for posting this.

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