Welcome to the MAHA Media Hub, and welcome to the MAHA Revolution. I’m Tony Lyons, President of MAHA Action.

For the last fifty years, we had Dr. Anthony Fauci — a man who, and there’s no gentler way to say it, essentially failed his way to the top. Think about it. Everything he was put in charge of, from allergies on down, actually got worse on his watch. But here’s what I want you to understand: it was never just about Fauci. Fauci is the poster child. He is not the system.

And the system is what we’re really up against. It’s a machine that was built, piece by piece, to help big corporations — Big Pharma, Big Ag, Big Food — maximize their profits. Fauci was the face of it, but the machine itself is still standing. It’s still humming along. And it is very, very hard to dismantle, because it was designed to protect the people who built it.

So let’s start where MAHA starts, with one simple, powerful fact. Eighty-five percent of chronic disease is preventable. Eighty-five percent. And I want you to really hear what that means, because it’s an interesting way to put it. It’s preventable because, for the most part, we don’t need to do anything heroic to prevent it. We just need to stop. We need to stop intentionally poisoning the American public. We need to stop paying scientists to study how to addict people to toxic foods that cause chronic disease. To engineer drugs that create chronic disease. To spray pesticides that cause chronic disease. The disease isn’t some mystery we haven’t cracked yet. Much of it is being manufactured, on purpose, for profit.

And once you see that, you can finally answer the question that should haunt every single one of us. How is it possible that America spends three times the money … three times . . . and gets the worst health outcomes of any of the thirty industrialized nations? Study after study, at or near the bottom.

How? The answer is simple. There’s an unpaid tax buried in that number. Call it the corruption tax. We are pouring more money into healthcare than any nation on Earth, and we are not getting what we pay for. That difference, the gap between what a healthy, honest system would cost and what we’re actually paying, that money doesn’t vanish. It flows straight to the large, corrupt corporations that have studied how to poison us, how to addict us, how to make us fat, how to make us sick, and then, once we’re sick, how to keep us sick. Not cure us. Because a cured patient stops paying, and a sick one pays forever. That is the corruption tax. And every American family has been paying it for decades, in dollars and in suffering.

Now, how did they get away with it for so long? Culture. For fifty years the message was: trust the experts. Trust the experts on your food, on your medicine, on your children. But those experts, in government agencies in corporate America, on college campuses across the country, came to see their job as protecting the corporations they were essentially working for. The EPA didn’t do its job. The USDA didn’t do its job. HHS didn’t do its job. And the science — the very thing that’s supposed to guide us to better and better outcomes — got captured too. Because here’s the hard truth: the reason all this scientific “progress” hasn’t given us longer, healthier lives is that a lot of it isn’t real science. It’s science in the private interest instead of the public interest. It’s funded by the corporations, orchestrated for the corporations, to reach the conclusions the corporations need. And you cannot build real science on a foundation of fake, corporate science.

Corruption is the enemy of innovation, of the marketplace of ideas, of improved health outcomes. Real capitalism, real competition, real innovation comes from people and companies that succeed by producing improved health outcomes.

That’s why this is a genuine battle, an existential one, and I don’t use that word lightly. This is a fight for the future of our children, which is to say the future of mankind. And it’s exactly why dismantling this system is so hard. We need new science, real science, built from the ground up.

So here’s what I want you to remember: When you hear people say Bobby Kennedy isn’t achieving enough, or that he’s doing too much, or that he isn’t doing it right, or that he’s not a real scientist, or you read one more hit piece calling him “dangerous,” ask yourself who’s actually talking? Because that is the system fighting back. Those are the corporations. Those are the people from the captured agencies, the ones defending their prior actions or their profit margins, terrified by what happens when the truth comes out. That’s not honest criticism. That’s the machine protecting itself.

But here’s the good news, and it’s the whole reason we can have this conversation with our heads held high. For the first time in fifty years, we have people in positions of real power who actually want to solve the problem. That is the first step. That is everything. Because a government’s job is to protect people, or at least get out of the way, and clearly not to protect companies. And that is finally, finally starting to happen.

Dr, Mehmet Oz

Many of our guests today are on the frontlines, dismantling the corruption, producing real science in the interest of the American people. They are leaders in public health, advocates, and incredible allies in the MAHA movement. You’ll hear from Dr. Mehmet Oz, Calley Means, Riley Gaines, Zach Lahn, Russell Brand, Dr. Eric Berg and Jax Bari, the MAHA kid.

Riley Gaines

But first, we’re joined by Admiral Brian Christine. He is the Assistant Secretary for Health at HHS. He also leads the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. He is focused on public health priorities, including chronic disease prevention and improving the overall health of Americans. Welcome Admiral Christine.