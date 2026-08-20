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Margretta Chase's avatar
Margretta Chase
31m

Saw the presentation earlier today. Thank you for your continued efforts.

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Praise Dear Leader's avatar
Praise Dear Leader
26m

Who do you have clipping your leader Crony? They're getting increasingly confessional.

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