The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MiddleClassWarrior's avatar
MiddleClassWarrior
6h

Almost 5 Decades to be more accurate. Since 1980. Corrupt Top 1% Corporate Wall Street purchased the Presidency for there own personal Puppet Ronald Reagan and the age of Deregulations, CORRUPT TOP 1% & Corporate LOBBYING, TAX CUTS for the RICH and TAX HIKES for Middle Class Americans.

This Lead to the mentality of GREED and unprecedented PROFIT at all costs for shareholders, and Top Corporate Executives. Mergers & Acquisitions that lead have to a small amount of Monopolistic corporations , off shoring American Jobs, and the concentration of wealth and power to a small group of Top 1% Corporate Carpet bagger THUGS.

This Concentrated Power and Wealth provided the rich Corrupt TOP 1% THUGS the opportunity and legality to BRIBE the Supreme Court Judges Decisions ruling in Citizens United 2010 giving these same RICH TOP 1% THUGS the license to BUY ELECTIONS.

They BRIBED the SEC officials

They BRIBED the FDA Officials

Reply
Share
3 replies
Healthy Wellness's avatar
Healthy Wellness
3h

Checks written - "The right not to be poisoned by dangerous pesticides. The right not to be over-medicalized. The right not to have our young children handed antipsychotic drugs. The right to be the CEOs of our own bodies, and make decisions about our own health."

Totally - Really took care of those pesticides. Bounced checks.

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 MAHA Action Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture