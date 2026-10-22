[Below is a transcript of MAHA Action president Tony Lyons’ opening remarks during the October 21 edition of the weekly MAHA Media Hub podcast, which he hosts.]

I want to talk today about something Secretary Kennedy did that I don’t think has fully sunk in yet. He wrote us a check. Not a check for money, but rather a check made out to the American people.

And written on it was a list of rights we didn’t even know we had.

For most of our lifetimes, maybe one percent of the population understood these rights existed at all. But they are as real as any right in the Constitution. The right to medical freedom. The right to real food instead of ultra-processed food. The right not to be poisoned by dangerous pesticides. The right not to be over-medicalized. The right not to have our young children handed antipsychotic drugs. The right to be the CEOs of our own bodies, and make decisions about our own health.

These should have been obvious all along. Kennedy didn’t invent them. He named them. He put them into language, out loud, at a scale that finally got through to the American people.

And here’s what I want you to understand, because it’s bigger than any one election, one administration or any one person. Those principles have now broken through at scale. In recent polling, more than half the country believes what this movement believes, even people who can’t stand the rhetoric, even people with Trump Derangement Syndrome or Kennedy Derangement Syndrome. They may reject the messenger, but they’ve embraced the message.

You have not seen change this deep, reaching this many individuals, people making genuinely different choices for themselves, their families, and their children, in the last couple of generations. It’s a seismic shift. And the most important part is this: people have now seen a set of truths they can never unsee. That is a victory of epic proportions, and it belongs to all of you.

And here’s the proof — the kind of proof you only get when you’re actually winning. The industrial food companies are panicking. Recently, an explosive report in The Guardian pulled back the curtain on it. A “freaked out” food industry, they wrote, is now secretly paying social media influencers to attack MAHA and to convince you to keep eating their processed food and by extension consuming their pesticides, and taking their drugs.

Think about what that tells you. These are the same corporations that gave us the chronic disease epidemic, and rather than make their products healthier, they pay people to lie to you. There’s even a group running one of their psyops, and you can’t make this stuff up, that’s called the “Center for Food Integrity,” and it’s backed by executives from the industrial food giants. Its whole job is to track what MAHA is saying and figure out how to counter it without, in their own words, “alienating” the very people catching on to them. They’ve recruited influencers with millions of followers to push the line that pesticides are safe, that your concerns are just “chemophobia,” that this movement is spreading conspiracy theories about “everything from medicine to milk.”

We have seen this exact playbook before. This is what the government did during Covid, when taxpayer money was used to pay influencers to assure everyone the vaccines were safe and effective, claims we now know were false. Pay people to lie, don’t disclose the payments, and call the truth “misinformation.”

Remember “Operation Mockingbird,” the CIA plan to control the newspapers, magazines, radio, television and book publishing in the 1940’s, 50’s and 60’s – and thereby control what we think, believe, put into our bodies, who we trust and what we read. It worked then, but we won’t let it work now.

Because you cannot astroturf your way out of the truth, and the truth is that Americans have already started voting with their wallets. Processed-food companies are reeling. Their decades-long chokehold on our food supply is under bipartisan attack, and it is, for them, an existential crisis.

And the truth is that paying influencers, like with “Operation Mockingbird,” is just one of their dirty tricks. Think about who these people are. They are experts, genuine experts, at poisoning the American public, with food, with drugs, with pesticides, with a hundred other products. It would be naive to think that people like that would simply stand down, change everything overnight, accept all the losses, and watch their stock prices plummet. Of course they won’t. So they attack from every side at once. Some of them attack this movement head-on. Some of them try to co-opt it, to nibble away at the edges, to confuse the activists and the influencers who built it and pit them against each other. And the most insidious trick of all, the one I want you to watch for, is this: they try to convince the very people who fought so hard and are actually winning that somehow they’ve failed. That this generational victory is really an epic failure.

Do not fall for it. It is the same lie. It’s the same machinery that convinced us things were “safe and effective” when they weren’t. The same machinery that told us pesticides don’t cause cancer. The same machinery that told us the way to stop melanoma was to slather our bodies in chemicals, even as the melanoma rates kept climbing.

When the people who have lied to you about everything suddenly start telling you that your movement has failed, understand what you’re hearing. You’re hearing their fear, their panic.

This is the tobacco moment for Big Food, Big Ag and Big Pharma. For years the tobacco companies denied their products were deadly while quietly engineering them to be more addictive. The industrial food giants have done exactly the same thing — selling sugar-packed cereal as healthy for children, engineering products to keep your kids eating long after they’re full.

And none of this is new. Secretary Kennedy told this story himself on HHS’s Real Food show. “The FDA had been captured by a lot of the food industry,” he said, “and particularly one large company that was making margarine. Margarine was originally just cottonseed oil, which was built as an engine oil. And they discovered that if you added some yellow dye to it, it looked like butter, and it kind of acted like butter, but it was not good for you. A generation of us ended up eating margarine, and now we’re back to saturated fats and to real natural proteins.”

That’s the whole story in one product: fake food dressed up as health, sold to a whole generation as our health deteriorated, while the agency that was supposed to protect us worked for the people making it. And just like big tobacco, they are finally being exposed.

So here is our message to every mega-corporation scrambling right now to confuse and deceive Americans about what’s in our products: we are going to expose the truth you’ve spent decades burying. We will run the studies on glyphosate you stymied. We will study the seed oils, the vaccine injuries, the chemical harms. We will revisit the whole GRAS system that let you poison our food in secret. You can pivot to selling food Americans can actually trust, or you can watch an awakened public drive right past you and give their business to somebody who will.

That’s the choice in front of any company that’s been making products that poison the American public. And the fact that they’re this scared tells you everything about where this movement stands. Again, they claim the movement is failing, but every parent of an autistic child who was gaslighted under Biden knows it isn’t, every victim of lyme disease who was told it was in their heads knows it isn’t. Every cancer victim who was told that pesticides didn’t lead to cancer, and every vaccine injured American who was told by democrats that they were crazy and dangerous, lying about their injuries, lying about Big Pharma’s perfect class of products, knows we are finally heading towards truth, justice and transparency. Because this is beyond us now. It’s beyond this administration, beyond Bobby Kennedy, beyond any one of the activists and influencers on this call. It has moved to the cultural level, and that is where change becomes permanent. Again, we’ve seen things we can’t unsee. We suffered injuries we know we didn’t imagine. The check has been written. Now it’s our time to cash it.

Calley Means

We have a tremendous lineup of guests today. You’ll hear from Dr. Joe Ladapo, Florida Surgeon General. Actress, author, and MAHA spokesperson Cheryl Hines. Filmmaker, Mikki Willis. Peter Navarro, Senior White House Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing. Zen Honeycutt, Founding Executive Director of Moms Across America Movement. Vic Mellor, congressional candidate for Rhode Island’s 2nd district. Dr. Eric Berg, and Russell Brand.

But first, we’re joined by Calley Means, Senior Advisor in the Office of the Secretary at HHS. He’s the co-author of the runaway bestseller Good Energy, with his incredible sister, Casey Means, and he’s spent his career going after the root causes of disease. For the past two years he’s been at the center of all the big MAHA battles, fighting right alongside Secretary Kennedy. Calley, welcome to the MAHA Media Hub.