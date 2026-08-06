Welcome to the MAHA Media Hub, and welcome to the MAHA Revolution. I’m Tony Lyons, President of MAHA Action.

For a generation now, Americans have been told the same two words about every single vaccine: safe and effective. Safe and effective. Say it enough times and it stops sounding like a claim and starts sounding like a fact. And we’ve been told something else too — that it’s perfectly reasonable for the companies making these products to have absolute liability protection. If one of their products injures your child, you have nowhere to turn, no recourse and no one to hold accountable.

We in the MAHA movement know that isn’t right. No product should be granted liability protection by our government. A vaccine is just a product. Like any other product, it has to be tested, and retested, and retested again. And when a product harms somebody, the people it harms deserve recourse. That’s not radical. That’s not anti-anything. That is the most basic principle of a fair and honest society. Vaccines were described as “unavoidably unsafe” in Congressional hearings, and later in arguments before the Supreme Court. Those are their words, not mine. And for the first time in my lifetime, we finally have a president and an HHS Secretary willing to take that seriously — willing to do the hard research, ask the questions nobody in power would ask before, and follow the evidence wherever it leads. Because only when we have honest science can we give Americans what they’ve been denied for decades: true informed consent, and safer vaccination practices built on real data instead of marketing slogans.

As all of you know, Dr. Anthony Fauci used to say that he represented science. He actually said that — “I am the science.”

But I’ll tell you who really represents science. It’s Dr. Rand Paul. Senator and Dr. Rand Paul represents science, because he’s curious. Because he questions authority. Because he understands that science is never settled, and that the moment you declare it settled, you’ve stopped doing science altogether. He’s willing to follow the evidence wherever it takes him — and that is exactly what a real scientist does. It’s what a real doctor does. And it’s what we should demand from every single official who claims to serve the public.

This week, Senator Paul showed us what real science and real leadership look like — that dogged, bulldog determination to get to the truth and to let the American people hear it. He released more than a thousand pages of Anthony Fauci’s own diaries. And even though the corruption of the past — a preemptive pardon handed out on Biden’s way out the door — may keep Dr. Fauci from being prosecuted for things I believe are crimes against humanity, the truth is finally coming out. In his own words. And once the American people can see the truth, there’s no putting it back in the box.

And here’s a perfect example of what I’m talking about. The president has asked Secretary Kennedy to take a serious, honest look at the possible link between vaccines and autism. A straightforward thing — study it, follow the data. And the reaction from the media was immediate. Dana Bash went on the air and said, in effect, that this has already been studied, the matter is closed, the science is settled. And there it is again. That phrase. “The science is settled.”

Let me say this as plainly as I know how. The science is never settled. It wasn’t settled on thalidomide. It wasn’t settled on opioids. It wasn’t settled on a hundred things the experts once swore were safe. The single most anti-scientific sentence in the English language is “the science is settled,” because the entire history of science is the story of settled ideas being overturned by people brave enough to question the status quo. Parents have been reporting what they’ve seen with their own children for years, and they deserve to have their concerns taken seriously — not waved away by a cable news anchor. If the answer is really so obvious, then a rigorous, transparent study will simply confirm it, and no honest scientist should ever be afraid of that. The only people afraid of the research are the people who don’t like where it might lead.

Trust has been breached and broken between big pharma companies, the government, and the American people. We were lied to and propagandized at scale. Those brave enough to question, those who stood up and refused to obey – refused to be told what to do, what to think, what to read or what to put into their bodies – were vilified, shunned, ostracized, censored, deplatformed. They lost their jobs, their licenses, and their reputations. They were accused of disseminating misinformation, being anti-vaxxers or conspiracy theorists. And millions of people suffered some level of vaccine injury. Dr. Fauci controlled the COVID countermeasures and gloated publicly and in his diary about his power.

After dark historical moments like this, people need truth and reconciliation, and they also need compensation. Investigating Fauci, holding him in contempt for refusing to answer reasonable questions, and eventually prosecuting him for crimes against humanity, will help rebuild trust. Compensating people who lost their livelihoods or suffered vaccine injury will also go a long way toward rebuilding that trust. In Japan, 87% of the vaccine injured receive compensation. In Thailand, 82% are compensated. Even in Canada, 22% are compensated. In the United States, fewer than 1% receive any compensation. That doesn’t inspire confidence or encourage trust.

That’s what today’s Media Hub is about. We’ll be joined by doctors, lawyers, scientists, journalists, activists, and legislators — people who have been at the forefront of exposing the potential harms of vaccines and fighting for informed consent and medical freedom, often at enormous personal cost.

Mark Gorton, President of The MAHA Institute

You’ll hear from Del Bigtree, CEO of the Informed Consent Action Network. Mary Holland, J.D., CEO of Children’s Health Defense. Stefanie Spear, Principal Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Counselor to Secretary Kennedy. Mark Gorton, President of the MAHA Institute. Dr. Brian Hooker, Chief Scientific Officer at Children’s Health Defense. Physician and author Dr. Jeff Barke. Pediatrician and author Dr. Liz Mumper. Epidemiologist Nic Hulscher. And Senator and Dr. Rand Paul of Kentucky, the man who led the charge this week and who has been relentless in pursuing the truth about Anthony Fauci, gain-of-function research, and holding the powerful accountable under oath.

But first, we’re joined by Congressman Andy Biggs of Arizona. He isn’t just talking about these ideas — he’s building them into the agenda of his campaign for Governor of Arizona. His plans to Make Arizona Healthy Again include: ending medical mandates and protecting vaccine freedom, making sure parents actually get the information they need about immunization exemptions so they can choose what’s right for their own child, banning dangerous gain-of-function research in his state, getting soda and junk food out of SNAP purchases, bringing nutrition education into medical schools, and standing up a Make Arizona Healthy Again advisory council to carry it all forward. This is exactly what it looks like when the movement moves from ideas into government policy and law. Congressman Biggs, welcome to the MAHA Media Hub.

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