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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
4dEdited

In 1961, I got into the study of HEALTH. because I discovered that all the paid for advice from my child's pediatrician was responsible for my little son's bad health. it is a miracle that the vaccines didn't kill him. I am healthy at 92, after 65 years of research. I had to educate myself about a subject called health....and it led to helping many others for 30 years doing nutritional consultations.

The Vaccine Industry is the most know-nothing industry in the world and it is responsible for the mental and physical deterioration of every recipient of its lethal products.. Injecting toxic substances into the human bloodstream is akin to murder, it would never strengthen the immune system. The simple truth: Good health stems primarily from eating wholesome natural unprocessed food, which has been grown in healthy soil without pesticides. Mankind existed or eons of time on natural unprocessed food without the help of the Medical Industry and the Food Industry's noxious products. American's physical and mental health have deteriorated drastically in the last 75 years and they spend more on medicine and treatments than any other country in the world.. Nobody seems to question the causes..

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Doreene Close's avatar
Doreene Close
4d

Betrayed: HELL YES! new PFAS chemicals get approved, mRNA drugs get approved, water protections are decimated, Chem trails are everywhere and the bread and circus party rages on while Rome burns. Does Trump think we are stupid? How is RFK withstanding this betrayal after MAHA got Trump elected? That is just math. It is pretty devastating and an indication that nothing is likely to change anytime soon. Perhaps AI and all of those plants sucking up water and spewing out pollution, that Trump loves so much, will be ready when all of our boys are autistic and unemployable.

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