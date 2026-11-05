The MAHA Report

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Craig Neal's avatar
Craig Neal
2h

Great! I'm all for MAHA and its future. Please drop the Trump/Republican agenda and the rhetoric that the Democrats are the "enemy". If you do, then MAHA can really take off as it should for all Americans.

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Lori's avatar
Lori
2hEdited

"There are good people across the political spectrum who want to be part of this, and we’re gonna find every last one of them and fight with them."

No, there are not. Dems/DSA/Communists/Socialists are all together under the party of Satan. Time to strip away pleasantries about them. They will come after Bobby and allow Big Food to crush the movement. To work with them at all is allowing evil into MAHA. You really want to work with those that endorse 9 month old baby abortion in the womb, defund police, cut the genitals off our kids, open borders to destroy America, support violent Antifa and the Muslim Brotherhood, mandate jabs and list goes on. They are not into health, they are into vengeance. One podcaster, I don't know her name as she is so vile, said that every person who voted for Trump and MAGA needs to be killed. Let that sink in......and you want to work with these maniacs? She is not the only one who said that loud and proud on national podcasts.

There is no reaching over the aisle here. We need to work along those mentally and Spiritually healthy and the other side ain't it.

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