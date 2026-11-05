Last night was really, really hard – and Zach Lahn ran a really brave campaign in Iowa, and he came out of nowhere, he worked really hard. He was a great speaker, he connected with people, but he was up against some very, very powerful and well-funded people, and he came up short.

And so did a lot of other really good people. But MAHA was up against some of the most powerful and best-funded interests in the world. They backed the candidates running against us. And as I said on this call in September, the forces that had been lined up against us are just monstrous. These are such powerful forces with such powerful lobbyists and so much money. And they had help. They had The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today. The Washington Post, Bloomberg, Politico, and it just goes on and on.

In the run up to this election, they went after MAHA. Whether anyone planned it or not, it really felt coordinated with one goal. Make sure MAHA doesn’t succeed in the midterms. And when the blue wave comes, call it a repudiation of MAHA.

Well, that’s not the way that I see it, and that’s not the way any of you should see it. Because let me say this as plainly as I can: The reports of MAHA’s death are greatly exaggerated. In fact, it’s wishful thinking by all those who want to continue poisoning the American public for profit.

MAHA is here to stay.

What I see is that we’ve won the hearts and minds of the American people. We haven’t won politically yet, but we’re on our way there – and we’re gonna get there.

Think about the words that Americans now say out loud. Vaccine injury. Heart inflammation after mRNA shots. Young athletes collapsing on the field after vaccination. Families who believe that their children develop brain damage after vaccination, who deserve answers, help, and compensation. Ultra-processed food and chronic disease. All of these things are questions that are here to stay. Glyphosate and other pesticides, and the debilitating illnesses that so many people now link to them.

Hard questions about Plum Island and Lyme disease and about the Wuhan lab, or thousands of additives in our food, many of them banned or restricted in Europe and all over the world. Food engineered to be hyper-palatable and engineered to keep our kids eating long after they’re full, long after anybody ought to be full.

Zen Honeycutt, Mom’s Across America

Last night was not a repudiation of any of that, of any of those things we’ve learned, not one word of it. What it was is the idea that what’s important and what you should take away from it is that people have seen a set of truths that they can never unsee. And these truths have changed the way they view the world, changed their perspectives permanently. In Iowa, in an NBC poll, about a third of voters called themselves MAHA supporters – a third of a couple of million voters. And that kind of knowledge transcends politics and it stays. It’s moved to the cultural level. And that’s where it can become something that remains forever. And that’s what we’re gonna build on.

The newspapers, the corporate lackeys wanted MAHA to die. And the big companies and the lobbyists, they wanted MAHA to die too. Big Food, Big Ag, Big Pharma: They sell products that have hurt millions of Americans, and they’ve partnered with some of the richest people in the world, with politicians, with lobbyistS – with one agenda, to keep making as much money as they can possibly make, regardless of the consequences for the rest of us and for our children.

Remember – when people who have lied to you about everything for decades suddenly start telling you that your movement has failed – understand what you’re really hearing. You’re hearing their fear and their panic. We’ve reached a tipping point, and too many people have suffered, too many have been injured. And they know what happened to them, and they’re never going back. So there’s no failure here.

Anna Paulina Luna, Congresswoman re-elected in Florida’s 13th district

Look at who won. Julia Letlow, elected to the U.S. Senate from Louisiana, taking the place of our nemesis, the pharma friend, Bill Cassidy. Anna Paulina Luna, glyphosate warrior, re-elected in Florida’s 13th district. Jace Yarbrough in Texas’s 32nd, Michael Alfonso in Wisconsin’s seventh, Austin Rogers in Florida’s second.

Half of MAHA pack-sponsored or endorsed candidates won in the middle of an unprecedented blue wave.

So... What do we do now? I say, we build. We partner with absolutely everyone who’s willing to partner with us – companies who will listen, politicians who will work with us from any party, activists, influencers, MAHA moms in every corner of the country.

Mary Holland, CEO, Children’s Health Defense

There are good people across the political spectrum who want to be part of this, and we’re gonna find every last one of them and fight with them. This is yet another coalition of the willing, people from every walk of life, every age group, every kind of company and nonprofit, every part of the country. And as Secretary Kennedy reminds us, we have to love our children more than we hate each other. And that is the spirit of this new coalition, and it’s going to take back our health and take back this country. Because our goal was never one election. Our goal is to end the chronic disease epidemic in America. And we know that Americans want to heal, and we’re going to help them heal so we can achieve a better world, even if we can’t achieve a perfect one, and even if we can’t win on a particular night.

So, if you’re a Big Pharma company, a Big Food company, a Big Ag company, a lobbyist, a media company celebrating the death of MAHA, I have news for you: We’re not standing outside the gates anymore. We’re inside the arena, and we are ready to fight, and we’re just getting started.

We haven’t even really begun to fight, and today’s the day. Just today, right now, we’re starting with millions of Americans on our side and all kinds of polling – 80% to 90% of Americans are ready to go because they know that their lives and their children’s lives and the future of the country depend on it.

We’ve changed the conversation, and now we have the opportunity to change the lives of everybody in the country.

On today’s show, we’re joined by a few incredible voices who have been in this movement long before it was called MAHA.

Joe Ladapo, Surgeon General of Florida

They’ve been fighting for truth, for real science, for accountability, and so we’re going to be joined by Dr. Joe Ladapo, Mary Holland, and Zen Honeycutt.

This is not a celebration of last night because there’s nothing to really celebrate – but we can celebrate, I think, if anything, for what we know is possible. We’re gonna keep today’s show just a bit shorter than usual. People had a very long night. We had a big team on the ground trying to help Zach. And all of you who fought so hard deserve a rest. You did an incredible job. You laid it all on the field. But there was no way that I was gonna let this day pass without coming up with a statement and without talking to all of you.

Let’s start with Dr. Joe Ladapo, the Surgeon General from Florida.