The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
robert roth's avatar
robert roth
10h

If it was just about what Mr. Lyons explained then Ok. But life in general, including the soul of the country" has declined tremendously. We are now a country of super aggressive, even maniacal, baby killers controlled by a foreign power. Not to mention a dark corporate allied controlling force that wants ALL of our monies so their soulless selves can have more. And to make voting itself as totally immaterial if not irrational.

Reply
Share
Praise Dear Leader's avatar
Praise Dear Leader
12hEdited

You've had control for 20 months and ‘taken back’ higher priced everything, more glyphosate, new forever pesticides, loosened regulations on emissions from power plants and factories, 300K tons of imported mystery beef from a Brazilian crony pal to artificially depress prices for US ranchers, and worsening healthcare affordability.

Reply
Share
40 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 MAHA Action Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture