Today, I want to start with the tragedy that goes beyond our physical health. Big Pharma, Big Food, Big Ag — they took our health from us. But that’s not the only tragedy. The real tragedy is that they took something we never even noticed losing: our ability to think for ourselves. Let me explain how we got here.

For a generation, a handful of powerful companies captured the health agencies meant to protect us. They focused almost entirely on infectious diseases, even though those diseases were increasingly under control for decades and because of that chronic disease exploded. It was all about how to make as much money as possible by spreading fear of contagious disease, and manufacturing the science that justified it.

And chronic disease grew exponentially— asthma, allergies, autism, ADHD, hypertension, cancer, diabetes, autoimmune diseases, all of it. Now over 1.2 million people die each year mostly from preventable diseases and 90% of healthcare costs go to treating them. In 1980, 1 in 10,000 people were diagnosed with Autism; today it’s 1 in 31. Asthma was 1 in 33; today it’s 1 in 12. Food allergies were 1 in 100; today they’re 1 in 12. Type 1 diabetes was 1 in 39; today it’s 1 in 14. 1 in 5 children are obese and 1 in 4 young adult women are taking psychotropic medication.

That was the record they built and that’s a record nobody should be proud of. And the people they rewarded, people like Dr. Fauci, failed year after year and kept getting more money and more power and more fame.

Put it in perspective. Sixty percent of Americans have some form of chronic disease. As Bobby Kennedy says: “a healthy person has a thousand dreams; a sick person has just one — to simply get better.”

But what makes being sick even more painful is not knowing you’ve been lied to, not knowing that you’ve been poisoned, not knowing that your pain was preventable. Not knowing that the very things you trusted to be safe are what made you sick.

In a communist country, you know you’re not free. In America, we believed the opposite — that the government was on our side, that we had more freedom than anyone on earth, that our lives were happier and healthier. But you don’t, you can’t have freedom if you can’t get honest, accurate information? A choice between McDonald’s and Burger King, between Coke and Pepsi, between thousands of food products containing 10,000 chemicals, between one kind of water that contains glyphosate and microplastics and another also with glyphosate and microplastics – isn’t a real choice. Most of our choices were made for us.

And the worst part is when people come to love the coercion — when they’re proud to be told they can’t make their own decisions, that the experts will decide and their only job is to obey. But the experts and science itself have been captured. Our doctors along with the government agencies and the media have been bribed, conflicted, and coerced until they didn’t know or care about the truth. They’ve all become marketing arms and coconspirators for the very companies making and keeping us sick for profit.

George Carlin saw it thirty years ago. “It’s a big club,” he said, “and you ain’t in it. And it’s the same club they use to beat you over the head in their media — telling you what to believe, what to think, and what to buy.” He was right then. He’s even more right now.

That same media tells you that Bobby Kennedy is ‘dangerous.’ So let me tell you why he is dangerous, and who he’s dangerous to. He’s dangerous to all of it. The whole system, the corporate corruption, the captured government agencies, the lies, the propaganda, the censorship; and he’s been setting the record straight, delivering MAHA wins and fighting the battle of a lifetime. We are winning this culture war, by telling the truth, with transparency, by opening people’s minds that were previously shut — ending the Stockholm syndrome that made Americans grateful to their own oppressors, and giving people the tools, and the gold-standard science to start thinking for themselves and making better decisions. Because there is no freedom that matters without intellectual freedom, without free speech, without an open marketplace of ideas. And that’s been taken from us. Bobby Kennedy prayed for twenty years for the opportunity to restore it — and God gave him, and us, President Trump.

Vice President Vance said it best at the Republican [Midterm] Convention last week “I want my son to grow up healthy and strong. I want him to have access to clean water and real food. I want him to live in a country where you don’t need a PhD in chemistry to understand the ingredient list in the grocery store. I wanna live in a country where my son’s doctors answer to parents and to the Hippocratic Oath, not to a bunch of far left bureaucrats.”

We all want that for our families. And we get there with real science. Because real science is simple: innovation leads to better health — less chronic disease, less autism, less cancer. Corruption stifles innovation and scientific progress, and that’s exactly why we fell behind, that’s why we spend three times as much on health care than any other nation but achieve much worse health outcomes.

We can be a country that people travel to from all over the world, for the best treatments, the safest drugs, the healthiest food, and crops grown clean. That’s the country we’re fighting to build. And we’re just getting started. As secretary Kennedy said last week at the Republican Convention. “We have kept our promise to the American people. Today, 2 years into this administration, Americans are eating more Real Food. Real Food sales were up 8% in 2025. Americans are eating less processed food. Since President Trump took office, obesity is down by 7% after 40 years of increasing. Preliminary data that I received two days ago from CDC indicates that we have now reversed a 30-year decline in longevity.”

The upcoming midterm elections give the American people the opportunity to continue the incredible progress. Candidates like Zach Lahn in Iowa, Ken Paxton in Texas and so many others are the future of MAHA, of our growing coalition to take back our health from the dark forces that have poisoned our children. The MAHA Action PAC is proud to support Zach Lahn’s campaign with a $1 million dollar donation this week because we believe that regenerative farming, freedom and family values are the way to restore our nation’s health.

We have a tremendous lineup of guests to help us build it.

You'll hear from Cheryl Hines, Sean Stone, Dr. Sina McCullough, Dr. Jonathan Lundgren, Dr. Eric Berg, Dr. Brian Stenzler, Mary Holland and Russell Brand.

But first we are joined by Kyle Diamantas, the Acting Commissioner of the FDA. Prior to becoming Acting Commissioner, as the FDA’s Deputy Commissioner for Food, Mr. Diamantas led the agency’s Human Foods Program. In that role he oversaw all FDA nutrition and food safety activities. Welcome back Kyle.

[The full MAHA Media Hub from September 16, 2026 can be viewed here.]

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