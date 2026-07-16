By Tony Lyons, President of MAHA Action, Inc.

[Tony Lyons delivered the below opening remarks during the July 15 MAHA Media Hub. You may follow him on Instagram, here.]

Welcome to the MAHA Media Hub, and welcome to the MAHA Revolution. I’m Tony Lyons, President of MAHA Action.

I’d like to start with a simple question: Why are children in America less healthy than children in nearly every other industrialized nation?

For more than 20 years, Bobby Kennedy has been asking that question and fighting to do something about it. Today, as Secretary of Health and Human Services, he’s finally in a position to act. Nothing could be more important than restoring the health of America’s children.

For decades, powerful industries—Big Food and Big Pharma—helped create a system that profits from chronic disease instead of preventing it. And now that we’re challenging that system, they’re fighting back. Their narrative is that Bobby Kennedy is dangerous. We know that he is a danger to their business model. That’s a good thing.

Last week we spent our time answering the media’s attacks on this movement. Today, I’d rather talk about something that matters a whole lot more: results.

While some in the press are working overtime to turn good news into a scandal, MAHA and the Trump administration just keep delivering. We didn’t become the sickest industrialized nation on earth overnight, and we won’t undo decades of bad policy overnight either. But for the first time in a generation, we’re going after the root causes of chronic disease instead of just suppressing the symptoms. The philosophy has shifted—from waiting for people to get sick and managing disease with lifelong pharmaceutical interventions to asking why they’re getting sick in the first place. That’s no longer just an idea. It’s federal policy.

And let’s be honest about why this change has been so difficult. For years, the system wasn’t broken by accident—it was working exactly as powerful interests intended. When the agencies meant to regulate industry become too closely tied to the industries they’re overseeing, reform becomes incredibly difficult. Breaking those conflicts of interest is essential if we’re ever going to build a healthcare system that puts Americans’ health ahead of corporate profits.

Just look at this week alone.

HHS and the VA are expanding research into psychedelic therapies for veterans with PTSD, depression, and addiction — running the trials, gathering the evidence, following the science wherever it leads, rather than dismissing promising treatments because they challenge old assumptions.

HHS, USDA, and EPA are working together to pull heavy metals and toxins out of our food. For far too long, these agencies approached the problem separately. Now they’re sharing data, modernizing testing, coordinating enforcement, and working together to reduce Americans’ exposure to toxins before they ever reach our dinner tables.

Secretary Kennedy and Dr. Oz launched the Make Hospital Food Healthier initiative because hospitals should help people recover—not serve the very foods that contribute to chronic disease. And at NIH, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya is bringing greater transparency to research funding while prioritizing chronic disease and encouraging new scientific ideas.

There’s more.

Every state has now joined A Home for Every Child, a national foster care initiative launched by the Administration for Children and Families alongside First Lady Melania Trump to help more children find safe, loving homes.

Dr. Oz has been crossing the country exposing Medicare fraud, showing people exactly where billions of their dollars went. And every one of those dollars is a dollar stolen from a patient, from a family, from somebody who paid into that system in good faith and deserved better. Getting it back isn’t just good bookkeeping, It’s not just good for keeping CMS solvent — it’s justice.

And accountability is coming for the people at the top, too. Later this month, Dr. Anthony Fauci is expected to testify before Congress — because wherever you stood during the pandemic, the American people deserve accountability. Fauci failed his way to the top and was the subject of Bobby Kennedy’s book, The Real Anthony Fauci, that transformed the way millions of people think about our government and health.

Secretary Kennedy proposed rule changes to the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program, a federally-funded program designed to compensate Americans who have suffered adverse reactions to Covid vaccines or other Covid virus countermeasures. Those silenced victims are finally being recognized, and compensation is finally part of the conversation. That’s how you rebuild trust — not with a press release, but by listening to the people you harmed and making it right.

Taken together, these aren’t isolated announcements. They’re evidence that the MAHA agenda is moving from ideas into action.

Put it all together and here’s the thing: these aren’t scattered announcements. This is the MAHA agenda going from ideas into action.

For decades, Washington measured success by how much it spent treating sick people and how many people had access to care — and a whole lot of powerful interests got rich off that arrangement. We measure it differently. We measure it by whether we keep people from getting sick in the first place. By whether a farmer can make a living growing real food instead of commodity poison. By whether a parent can trust what’s on a label. By whether the agencies your taxes pay for are working for you, or for somebody who’s making your children sick. That’s a profound shift — and week after week, regardless of what the captured New York Times says, the proof keeps piling up.

It won’t happen overnight, and you’d better believe the folks who profited from the old way are going to fight like hell to keep it. But we’re not backing down. Because this was never about politics. It was always about whether ordinary Americans — your family, your kids, your neighbors — finally get a system that’s honest with them and actually on their side.

Today’s guests are helping lead that transformation.

Joining us today are Dr. Mehmet Oz, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services; Senator Ron Johnson; Charles DuBois, President and CEO of Standard Process; Margaret Hampton, President of ABC Codes; Dr. Eric Berg; and authors Liana Werner-Grey, Marisa Zeppieri and Dana Parish.

[Tony Lyons is President of MAHA Action, Inc. and the producer and host of the MAHA Media Hub, streaming live every Wednesday from 4pm - 5:15pm Eastern. You may follow him on Instagram, here. And, if you missed it, below is the complete July 15, 2026 MAHA Media Hub show.]