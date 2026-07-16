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annapolis73's avatar
annapolis73
Jul 16

Please address the crying needs of families of the vaccine injured with irreparably harmed children. It has been more than 30 years with no recourse, denial of due process and crushing emotional and financial burdens.

We are but one of such families. This is now a multi-generational effrot in our case as my wife and I enter elderhood.

Demand accountability. Get NCVIA 1986 repealed or obtain rule changes in VICP for USCFC.

We must obtain financial compensation for our damages.

Thank You.

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Praise Dear Leader's avatar
Praise Dear Leader
Jul 16

More virtue signaling because MAHAs repeatedly fall for this posturing. There's nothing new with this "healthy hospital food initiative." But if you're really concerned, stop voting for the politicians slashing federal payments to hospitals.

https://substack.com/@buildupdietitians/p-202219408

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