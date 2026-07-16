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annapolis73's avatar
annapolis73
10h

Please address the crying needs of families of the vaccine injured with irreparably harmed children. It has been more than 30 years with no recourse, denial of due process and crushing emotional and financial burdens.

We are but one of such families. This is now a multi-generational effrot in our case as my wife and I enter elderhood.

Demand accountability. Get NCVIA 1986 repealed or obtain rule changes in VICP for USCFC.

We must obtain financial compensation for our damages.

Thank You.

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Dingo Roberts's avatar
Dingo Roberts
9h

Having followed most of these issues for over 25 years, I'm glad that they're finally being addressed. And yes, it's going to be a hard slog to break through all the medical, media and government that the responsible corporations have captured. As thrilled as I am with the progress, I'm deeply disappointed by that while MAHA is putting a lot of effort into the things that people eat, I hear silence regarding the things that people breath. Make no mistake: cleaning up our food will have limited impact without cleaning up the chemicals that are forced on us daily. Food is a few boluses a day of toxins that at least have to go through the GI tract and the liver. The poison that we breath is 24/7: fragrances are at the top of that list. Dryer sheets, personal care products, cleaners, "signature fragrances" in stores, Amazon packages, fragrances for cars. These poisons are in the bloodstreams of all of us and regulation? It's entirely on the "honor system" of the chemical industry who don't have to report to any government agency what's in their products. Why does MAHA ignore this?

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