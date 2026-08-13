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Ubetcha's avatar
Ubetcha
9m

Vaccines are both not necessary and, more importantly not safe. The mRNA platform is now being put into all these "vaccines". The science behind all of it is fraudulent. The same people that lectured us about "safe and effective" lied. They are still pushing that "vaccine", no one has been held accountable to the death and injury they caused.

Never forget what they did to your grandparents and children.

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Commoncents's avatar
Commoncents
7m

This is great news but can the next administration simply go back to business as usual with GRAS?

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