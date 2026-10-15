The MAHA Report

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BEBROWN's avatar
BEBROWN
7h

A Very important point of this MAHA article is the fact that going to War with the SWAMP, DOES TAKE TIME. I've seen way, way, way too many 'bitching' posts about how Trump & Bobby 'aren't getting anything done...", which is addressed in the article. Battling the SWAMP, Big Pharma & Ag take time and resources. This administration (love or hate him/them...) IS rocking the boat, or upsetting the Apple Cart. Call it what you want, it's 1,00,000% BETTER than any prior administration in the last 50 years. Patience, prayers & praise is what MAHA need right now!

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PonyBoy's avatar
PonyBoy
7h

Bobby Kennedy Jr. has been the "best friend" of many for 50 years.

Just ask anyone who lives near the Hudson River, or any of the environmentally toxic sites Bobby is responsible for cleaning up after industry destroyed them.

Or ask any mother of an autistic child who listens to them when their doctors won't.

Bobby Kennedy Jr. is everybody's "best friend."

The sad part is that many of us just don't know it because "one" political party tells it's members to hate Bobby, and they blindly obey.

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