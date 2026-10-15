Welcome to the MAHA Media Hub, and welcome to the MAHA Revolution. I’m Tony Lyons, president of MAHA Action.

I want to start today by talking about what previous administrations actually did to the health of the American people. Not what they said. What they did.

So many of our deepest health crises trace straight back to our own government. Our veterans were sprayed with Agent Orange in Vietnam and came home to cancers and nerve damage the government spent decades denying.

A generation later we sent more soldiers to breathe the toxic smoke of open burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan — and then did the very same thing all over again: denied it, delayed, left them to suffer with the brain damage and the PTSD we gave them.

And Lyme disease — the epidemic now destroying millions of American lives — escaped from a U.S. military lab doing experiments with ticks and insects as biological weapons.

And Covid came out of a laboratory funded by our own government, then unleashed on the entire world.

Look at our food. For nearly seventy years, a loophole called GRAS [Generally Recognized as Safe] has let food companies declare their own new chemicals “safe” without any government research or approval — and the result is roughly ten thousand chemicals now permitted in the American food supply, when Europe allows barely three hundred. Ten thousand. In what your children eat for breakfast.

Agent Orange. Burn pits. Lyme. Ten thousand chemicals. A lab leak. These are not random tragedies. They are the record of a government and a set of corporations that, for a generation, treated the American people as something to be exploited for profit.

And here is the cruelest part of all. When people got sick — when they came forward and said “something is wrong with me” — they were gaslighted. Told it was in their heads. Told they were anxious, imagining it, that it was just stress. The Lyme patient. The veteran. The mother of a vaccine-injured child. No doctor, no company, no official would come to their rescue. They were abandoned, sometimes by their own friends and family, and left to suffer alone in the shadows — often blaming themselves for what had been done to them.

But now we know it wasn’t in their heads. We know they were poisoned — by the food, the pesticides, the drugs, the vaccines, the exposures — things done to cut corners and turn a profit, that made this whole country sick. And here’s the thing about knowing: you can’t unlearn it. You can’t unsee it. Millions of Americans understand the truth now, and that truth is out there forever.

Because for the first time in a generation, those people are not alone.

They have a friend in Washington – not a friend who can waive a wand and change everything. But a friend who cares; a friend who wants to help all of us heal and make it possible for us to prevent future illness. I want to tell you what Secretary Kennedy is actually doing about it — because it is the most ambitious, multi-pronged war on this corruption that any administration in American history has ever waged. He isn’t picking one fight. He’s going down the entire list.

Take Lyme, the disease they spent decades pretending barely existed. HHS has launched a federal initiative to finally improve how we prevent, diagnose, and treat it, with a goal of cutting Lyme cases twenty-five percent by 2035. They’ve put ten million dollars into better diagnostics, launched a pilot program to interrupt the tick breeding cycle itself, put up millions in innovation prizes, and partnered with the specialists who actually know how to treat chronic Lyme so patients can finally find a knowledgeable doctor. Again, after a generation of being told it was all in their heads, these patients are finally being taken seriously.

Take our veterans. Kennedy has said plainly that a veteran with severe PTSD should never have to fly to another country to get a treatment that might save his life. So this administration committed fifty million dollars to ibogaine research, moved to fast-track psychedelic therapies for serious mental illness, and signed a formal partnership between HHS and the VA to get veterans into those trials and get the promising treatments reviewed and approved. Real help, for the people we sent into harm’s way and then forgot.

Take the food supply. After almost seventy years, Kennedy directed the FDA to close that GRAS loophole, and this year they proposed a rule that would finally force companies to notify the government — and the public — before slipping a new chemical into your food, with the evidence to back up their safety claims out in the open. Transparency, where there used to be nothing but secrecy.

And take vaccine injury, maybe the clearest example of all. If you were harmed and told it wasn’t real, listen to what just changed. HHS has opened a brand-new NIH clinic dedicated entirely to studying and caring for people who got sick after vaccination. The first of its kind.

And they’re finally fixing VAERS, the reporting system that’s been broken for fifty years. By the CDC’s own 2010 study it captured fewer than one percent of injuries — ninety-nine percent went uncounted, invisible, while the people suffering from them were told it was a genetic condition. The CDC even built a system that caught ninety-plus percent, and they shelved it and kept the broken one. Why did it stay broken? Because, as Kennedy has explained, about eighty percent of people who contact VAERS give up before they finish, the whole thing was built to fail. Doctors are discouraged from reporting. Parents weren’t told their rights. Now these things are changing: doctors will be paid to report through a new CMS policy, electronic health records will be required to capture these injuries so they follow the patient instead of vanishing, and VAERS itself is being modernized so real safety signals can finally be found. As the Secretary put it: we must listen to patients and families who report injuries — not dismiss or gaslight them. Now, finally, they’ll be welcomed and studied, instead of ignored.

Lyme. Veterans. Food. Vaccine injury. Microplastics, pesticides, the overmedication of our kids, the true causes of autism — every one of these, finally, is being dragged into the light at once. I’ll say it again: no administration in American history has ever taken on this much, on this many fronts, all at the same time.

And you won’t read a word of it. Not in The New York Times, not in The Wall Street Journal, not in USA Today — because those papers protect their advertising, and the big-money interests don’t profit from a healthy America. So instead of telling you about the fight Secretary Kennedy is waging on your behalf against Big Pharma, Big Food, and Big Ag, and against previously captured government agencies, even his own, they run the hit pieces against him. They tell you he’s dangerous.

Well, let’s be honest about that word. We know exactly what Bobby Kennedy is a danger to. He’s not a danger to the suffering child, to the veteran, the mother, or the millions of Americans living with one of a dozen serious chronic diseases. He’s a danger to the people and the industries that got rich, for a generation, making and keeping all of us sick. That is why he is now squarely in the crosshairs of the corporate lobbyists and the captured agencies — and why every hit piece, from outside this movement and even from inside it, is connected to one simple fact: for the first time in a generation, somebody is actually doing something.

So, here’s where we are today. We are in the sunlight now. Out in the open. These things can finally be talked about in polite society. Will Bobby win every battle? No. Has he fixed all of it yet? Of course not. But is he giving it everything he’s got? Absolutely, yes. And that is a breakthrough of epic proportions. So, whether you suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome or Kennedy Derangement Syndrome, try to see what’s actually happening here: we finally have someone who cares, and everyone who will lose money to his success and our improved health are using every trick in the book, even pitting us against each other to stop the progress in its tracks.

Now, we have a tremendous lineup of guests today. You’ll hear from Del Bigtree, CEO of the Informed Consent Action Network. Dr. Eric Berg, “The Knowledge Doc.” Biological dentists, Dr. Shawn and Dr. Ben Javid. Russell Brand, author, comedian, and podcast host. Oliver Rocroi, Senior Director of Government Affairs at Guardant Health. And Brett Galaszewski, Field Enterprise Director of Turning Point Action.

Chef Andre Rush

But first, we’re joined by Chef Andre Rush. He’s a celebrity chef, bestselling author, military veteran, and former White House chef who served under four U.S. presidents. A retired U.S. Army Master Sergeant with more than two decades of service, he’s a nationally recognized advocate for mental health, veteran wellness, and suicide prevention. Through food, fitness, education, and advocacy, Chef Rush champions healthier living and positive lifestyle choices, inspiring individuals, families, and kids to build healthier habits and stronger communities. Welcome Chef Rush!

[You can watch the full October 14 episode of the MAHA Media Hub, below, and on YouTube, beginning at 12 noon.]

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