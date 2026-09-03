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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
11h

Measles haven’t been deadly since early 1900s and eveyrone knows sanitation did more than vaccinations on deaths.

What people don’t yet understand is that measles, chicken pox, and other viruses aren’t bad for us. They’re helping the body grow. That’s why we had parties back in the day.

But now, thanks to pharma programming, we’re terrified of them and think of them as deadly.

They never were. We’ve been propagandized to think that way: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/why-disease-causing-viruses-are-pseudoscience

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PonyBoy's avatar
PonyBoy
11h

Josh Shapiro has decided to no longer work for the people of Pennsylvania.

He chose instead to do the bidding of the pharmaceutical cartel and advertise the fear-mongering that drives the ignorant to use their unsafe products.

Shapiro most likely got paid for the stunt that may have brought a halt to his political career.

I hope it was worth the 30 pieces of silver they paid him to betray humanity.

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