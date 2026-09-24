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Lysenko's avatar
Lysenko
2h

I want more supplements

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KT McD's avatar
KT McD
2h

The vaccine metric has not changed, there is now a massive vaccinating campaign against the Amish in Pennsylvania. There is a new vaccine with 6 vaccinations in 1 shot. Additionally Pharma is pushing evaluations of pregnant and post-partum women at regular intervals for signs of mental health issues, the end point being drugging women with psych meds whether they want it or not. It’s depraved. This is not how to make anyone healthy again.

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