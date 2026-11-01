The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

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Living Well Locally's avatar
Living Well Locally
2h

For a big ag state like Iowa to go MAHA says things are changing for real.

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Maybe's avatar
Maybe
4h

Lahn is a career politico. Since his time in college. Campaign worker, campaign manager, lobbyist, something-something a school, etc.

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