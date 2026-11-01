Below is a transcription of Tony Lyons’ October 29 appearance on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast. Edited gently for clarity.

Steven Bannon (SB): You got up at four in the morning to get back here. You had a rally yesterday, Make America Health again. The president just announced scratching Kansas. They’re going to do a tele town hall. He’s going to Iowa on Sunday. You were just in Iowa. Give us a report from the ground.

Tony Lyons (TL): We had an incredible night there. We had all the MAHA dream team and you know, Zach Lane is the MAHA dream candidate but we had Bobby Kennedy, Calley Means, Zen Honeycutt, Joe Ladapo, Joel Salatin. I mean, it was just a great night. It went on for about two hours. There were a thousand people there. It was covered by about a hundred different media.

Zach was really on fire and he really needs to win this. And if you look at his life, he doesn’t have to do this. He’s a successful businessman, but he’s driven, he’s sincere, he’s smart, he is passionate, he’s authentic, and he genuinely cares about not only his seven children that he’s raising on a homestead in the state, but for every child in the state.

And he’s gonna clean up Iowa’s water, he’s going to test farm chemicals in the state because he doesn’t trust the corrupt corporate science, and he’s gonna serve kids locally grown food for school lunches. There’s so many different MAHA things that he’s going to do. And it’s gonna be a blueprint for what needs to be done for the whole country.

Bobby Kennedy said that this is the most important race in the country, because this is just a test, for MAHA, for what’s possible. And he said that he loves Zach Lahn because we have to make this country the breadbasket of the world without degrading our soils, and most importantly, without poisoning our people and all of our children. And we’ve been doing that now for a generation and it has to stop.

Lahn is gonna make cancer and clean water the heart of his tenure and he’s going to treat chronic disease as the crisis that it is, and not just some statistic. We spend three times the amount of money as any of the 30 industrialized countries in the world on healthcare, and we have the worst health outcomes. Lahn is talking about prevention, he’s talking about ending the corruption in this country, and about not just treating people, but actually making them healthy. And he’s running against a career politician, this guy Rob Sand. And we’ve all seen people like him before, and he’s what the country is sick of and wants to get rid of.

But we’ve never had somebody like Zach Lahn as the governor of a state. So the real choice is: do we want another career politician who’s going to protect these big corporations and the people in power, the Big Pharma and Big Ag, all these food companies, or all these people who have basically failed their way to the top by making money, becoming more famous, more powerful, while the people of their state got more sick and suffer chronic disease at levels that don’t exist in any other country in the world. Or do we want somebody who’s a political outsider, who’s a farmer, who’s gonna fight for your children, for our health, for our freedom, for land.

Zach Lahn is gonna challenge the status quo. He’s gonna end the corruption, and he’s going to end 70% of children eating ultra-processed food and eating dangerous pesticides and all the Big Pharma coming into our schools and giving our children drugs that they don’t need and that keep them sick for their whole lives. He’s said that we have to get rid of the MRNA Covid shots. He’s gonna get the best possible deal for the people of his state and then he’s gonna be, like I said, a blueprint for what can happen all around the country.

The problem is: Zach is down in the polls, but he was down in primaries by a lot. And MAHA voters came out and took him over the edge. Nobody had heard of him two years back and he came out of nowhere, won the primary and now he’s within four points. But if you think about that, Donald Trump in 2024 was down four points four days before the vote. And then he won by 13 points. So, you know, the [polling] numbers in the state really don’t mean that much. So he’s trailing now, but the polls were wrong before. They’re gonna be wrong this time.

We’re gonna pull out the stops. We’re going to get everybody to vote! Everybody! You can’t be complacent. This is an existential vote and people have to get out there and vote for Zach Lahn and have this be sort of the test of what’s possible in a state, of whether we can actually take the country back from these corrupt companies, from these corrupt politicians, and really protect people.

SB: Real quickly, because the president is going, they’re going to have the trick or treat holiday, you know, all Hallows Eve on Saturday at the White House. We have all the kids there. There’s some there now. The New York Times and MSNBC tell me MAHA is dead and it’s going to get buried on Tuesday in Iowa. Your response, sir?

TL: What’s gonna happen is that MAHA is gonna help get him over the finish line, get him back those four points and show The New York Times and all of these places that have been wrong about everything for years, that MAHA is here and it’s here to stay and it is winning, and it winning all around the country, and the only place that it’s losing is with places like The New York Times, who wanna go back to allowing these corrupt companies to poison our children and they should think for themselves. What side are they on? This is not even a Democrat or a Republican question, this is our children, this is every child in the country, and they are on the wrong side of history and they should be ashamed.

SB: Tony, where do people go to get more information about the Make America Healthy Again movement, and,Tony, where do people go to find out more about this all-important Iowa?

TL: Iowa is about MAHA. We’ve got to win there. This is the MAHA state that should go to MAHA. For more information on our MAHA endorsements, please go to www.MAHAaction.org/endorsements. And please register to vote, if you haven’t yet.

SB: Tony, thank you for going out to Iowa. Thank you for carrying the message out there.