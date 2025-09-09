The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

annapolis73
Sep 9

Our son, now 32. was the victim of severe consequences and regressive autism after his mandated 18 month vaccinations. The entire regimen of inoculations over the course of his downfall included many from multi dose vials laced with Thimerosal, which is 49% Hg by weight and a well known highly toxic substance.

Later in life as DNA analysis progressed in availability he was found to have a MTHFR gene mutation, leading Cleveland Clinic to prescribe a variety of B vitamin supplements, responding to his deficiencies. The MTHFR gene provides instructions for making an enzyme called methylenetetrahydrofolate reductase.

I will be most interested to learn what is revealed in the relationship between Acetaminophen taken during pregnancy, as to the impact it has relative the above.

There is already much evidence linking Hg(Thimerosal) to neurodevelopmental disorders.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4413404/

All of us have a genetic predisposition to things which can cause us substantial harm.

What role did Acetaminophen play in loading the gun? Why was Thimerosal, a preservative with no efficacious benefit, delivered in toxic quantity to our son, allowed to "pull the trigger."

The catastrophe of autism is epidemic. The suffering is immeasurable.

Most of us have spent a lifetime with incalculable damages, both emotional and financial.

We deserve justice. The only path to justice is with truth. There are no coincidences in the universe.

Since the vaccine makers and government have never shown the willingness to pursue the truth, we remain hopeful that RFK and the current administration will provide the roadmap and then restore our due process rights so that our justice system can work as it was intended to do, in order to provide the remedies for the injured.

Sherryl Jnosko
Sep 9

Has the MAHA report looked into prenatal ultrasounds as a causation for autism?

