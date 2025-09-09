By Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, The MAHA Report

“There is not a single cause, there are many, many — there’s an aggregation of causes. We are now developing sufficient evidence to ask for regulatory action on some of those, or recommendations.” – Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of Health and Human Services

According to numerous media posts, the report by the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS), commissioned by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., indicates that Tylenol use during pregnancy is one factor contributing to the autism epidemic in the United States.

For as long as I can remember, the mantra that autism is a result of “genetic factors and better diagnosis” has been drilled into the public. Virtually all of the legacy media coverage of autism repeats that theme.

What you are told about autism in the mainstream media is a lie spun out by Big Pharma and by corrupt data analysts at the CDC, which reported increases every year and never raised alarm over the data they collected which documented the autism disaster.

The “genetic factors and better diagnosis” myth was put to rest in 2009 (16 years ago!) with this study from U.C. Davis M.I.N.D. Institute – California's Autism Increase Not Due To Better Counting, Diagnosis. Researcher Irva Hertz-Picciotto, a professor of environmental and occupational health and epidemiology and an internationally respected autism researcher, said in 2009, "It's time to start looking for the environmental culprits responsible for the remarkable increase in the rate of autism in California."

No one ever did – until now.

Researchers were afraid to look for the causes of autism. It was not a topic that would get you access to federal funding.

In all of that time, there has been no dedicated, focused investigation into what is causing autism. Most of the research dollars have been given to genetic studies even though autism gene studies have failed to yield significant findings. There is no ‘autism gene' but there are genetic susceptibilities. Dr. James Lyons-Weiler laid out the complicated map of the matter in his book, The Environmental and Genetic Causes of Autism.

Soon after The Wall Street Journal broke the news regarding Tylenol and autism, The New York Times pumped out a counter claim that Tylenol is not a culprit in the increase in autism. Notice how pharma ‘captured’ folks at the Times are; the ‘paper of record’ is always willing to defend a pharmaceutical product in trouble. While the Times leaned the story toward Tylenol exoneration, a more balanced, detailed presentation of the controversy was crafted by long time health freedom advocate, Sayer Ji. Reading through the information that Sayer presents, particularly in this Environmental Health paper, one wonders why the federal government never simply issued a warning or advice to pregnant women to avoid using Tylenol.

Sayer also points out in his article that Tylenol depletes glutathione, which the body uses to rid itself of toxins. Many parents are instructed to give their children Tylenol before and after vaccination to reduce fussiness. Before going further, let us be clear here – some pregnancies are really difficult. Women are often in discomfort and were prescribed Tylenol by their doctors in good faith to address pain. Identifying causative factors for autism will allow parents and doctors to reduce future risks. It should not be used to assign blame.

On the subject of causation: One would think that President Trump’s and Secretary Kennedy’s commitment to finding the drivers of the autism epidemic would be cause for celebration.

But that is not the way Big Pharma, the public health establishment and mainstream medicine think. For these folks, autism is not supposed to be caused by anything other than one’s genes. Discovering that the rise in autism is caused by their drugs, their vaccines, or by their utter incompetence, is their worst nightmare.

Every person with autism is a walking whistleblower calling out the failure of the public health establishment. – Louis Conte

Every person with autism is a walking whistleblower calling out the failure of the public health establishment. The CDC collected data that clearly showed an increase in autism but raised no alarms. The autism epidemic is representative of a failed public health establishment and their unwillingness to listen to parents and patients. Instead of protecting children, they protected Big Pharma and did nothing as the autism crisis exploded.

We are promised information on the causes of autism, starting in September, which will finally offer insights and truth. We should celebrate this accomplishment as it unfolds as it may offer hope for the prevention of autism and treatments for those who are suffering.