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Martha Williams's avatar
Martha Williams
8h

I serve in prison ministries. Something to consider, if inmates were fed better foods would there be different behaviors from the inmates? According to several inmates the food is horrendous, meat like dog food. I get it, they are in prison, but we know good food also affects good mental health. Something to look at.

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Melinda's avatar
Melinda
8h

So pleased to hear that something is being done about our food system. Beginning in the ground to have great soil, to stopping the chemicals and farm to table practices. Let’s promote growing food in our classrooms, including nutrition to medical institutions. So much to be done but it can be.

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