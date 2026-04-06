The MAHA Report on Substack is looking for a Senior Editor or Managing Editor based in Washington, D.C. , to work from our new MAHA Action Inc. offices.

Specifically, we’re looking for a sharp, experienced editor who lives and breathes journalism, someone who has led writing teams and knows how to shape stories and edit copy.

The ideal candidate has 7 – 10 years experience as a journalist and news editor.

With over 200,000 subscribers and growing, The MAHA Report covers the MAHA movement; Robert F. Kennedy Jr.; the Department of Health and Human Services and its sub-agencies; health freedom; censorship; and more.

As Senior Editor or Managing Editor you (or someone you know?) will assist the Editor-in-Chief with assigning and editing stories.

Interest in and familiarity with the MAHA movement is a must.

Salary: Competitive and commensurate with experience.

Benefits: Comprehensive employee benefits include PTO, medical, dental, life insurance and more.

Start Date: ASAP

Please send your resume and a brief cover letter, focused on why you’re right for the job, to charlie@mahaaction.com