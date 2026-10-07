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SailingAway's avatar
SailingAway
7h

Lahn’s running mate has deep ties to big ag

A lobbying group thanked Derek Wulf for supporting a glyphosate immunity bill.

https://americanjournalnews.com/lahns-running-mate-has-deep-ties-to-big-ag/

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Robin Motzer's avatar
Robin Motzer
3h

Hi MAHA Report- thank you for your essential work. I'm grateful that this effort is growing!

I'm a long-time advocate of food, health and nature, do habitat restoration and consultations, and have been successful in helping get policy changes. I'm a writer, artist, naturalist, and I co-own farmland that's been in the family since 1902- before it was part of a state. We have paperwork from President Harrison and believe the family may have purchased the land from the Cherokee. My great grandfather was a farmer and friend of President Truman, and my great aunt babysat Margaret.

The same person who taught RFK Jr. about regenerative agriculture, taught me. I have a soil health certificate from Northern Organic Farming Association and write about food, farming and freedom and work nationally with my community work called Regeneration Nation. I'm in contact with local leaders, including Senators and Congresspeople in several states. I'd like to be a guest writer. And I'd love to meet RFK, Jr.

Please contact me. Thank you, Robin Motzer, Wildlands

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