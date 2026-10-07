Zach Lahn, the MAHA Action-backed candidate for governor of Iowa, is a sixth-generation Iowan who purchased his great-grandparents’ 155-acre homestead in 2014 to raise organic oats and other crops (and his young family) regeneratively. He’s been campaigning tirelessly on a “Make Iowa Healthy Again” platform that includes support for Iowa farmers, prevention of out-of-state ownership of Iowa land, and boosting education opportunities.
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Lahn has also proposed procuring 80% of public school meals from Iowa farmers, and pledges on his website to “break up monopolies, defend independent farms, and demand accountability from corporations who harm our people.”
Those are fighting words.
Lahn’s impact on Iowa, and the nation, has already been seismic. On June 2, he defeated establishment Republican congressman, Randy Feenstra, in Iowa’s gubernatorial primary, Feenstra was endorsed by President Trump. It didn’t matter. Conservative voters favored a MAHA health and regenerative farming policy platform, in America’s No. 1 corn-producing and No. 2 soy-producing state, which portends well for other Republicans who, over the next four weeks, before their primary elections, lean into MAHA
With passion and tireless commitment to the MAHA mission, Lahn has steadily won over his detractors, who often resort to character assassinations rather than engage on issues. Lahn has challenged Big Ag and Big Pharma by criticizing their products, like glyphosate, and claiming they have sickened Iowans.
But, in the race for governor, he’s no shoo-in. He’s up against State Auditor Rob Sand, and the deep-pocketed Iowa Democratic apparatus supporting him. On July 14, Sand reported nearly $18 million in cash on hand, compared with Lahn’s $1 million. It helps to have rich relatives. $11.52 million in campaign contributions come from his wife and in-laws, who operate an agribusiness corporation.
The polls
Midterms are notoriously difficult to predict, and independent voters may also feature as a wild card in 2026. Still, most polls show Sand with a slight edge over Lahn, but a late-August Iowa State Fair straw poll showed Lahn winning 64% among participating fairgoers versus 36% for Sand.
The Lahn campaign asserts that its messaging continues to attract broad bipartisan support, pledging that the “Lahn Train” is not slowing down.
For his part, Lahn attributes his success to the MAHA messaging he chose to prioritize as a conservative candidate, and pledges that the “truth” his campaign is focusing on in the general election has not deviated from his focus throughout the primary: “talking about the big agricultural conglomerates that are extorting our farmers, talking about clean water and how we need to lower our cancer rates….”
Lahn calls his MAHA-inspired principles an “Iowa First” platform, putting human health above corporate greed. It’s a refreshing message from a conservative in a strongly conservative, row-cropping state. Lahn is not just running for office: he’s moving the regenerative needle into the heartland of conventional agriculture.
MAHA grassroots keeps growing
Lahn’s embrace of the MAHA movement’s principles reflects a broader, grassroots embrace, by Americans from diverse backgrounds, of the simple premise that healthy, local food is a sensible counterpoint to the nation’s chronic disease epidemic.
If Lahn manages to capture the governor seat, it will be a huge victory for the MAHA movement that will resonate across the country. Just a few years ago, the very idea of an Iowa Republican running for governor on a platform of opposing agribusiness and reducing chemical exposures would have seemed laughable. Leigh Merinoff, a MAHA Action board member who leads several key initiatives for the organization, says she’s excited about Lahn’s success so far.
“Zach’s campaign reflects many of the core priorities of the MAHA movement: stronger families, thriving farms, cleaner food and water, and reduced exposure to unnecessary chemicals,” Merinoff said. “His focus on strengthening local agriculture, protecting health, and supporting the people who produce our food is closely aligned with the issues MAHA Action has worked to elevate nationally.”
Lahn has demonstrated his resolve in the face of adversity, and, four weeks out from the midterms, his MAHA message has prevailed over his better-funded competition.
Iowa is one of the most important agricultural states in the nation. Under a Governor Zach Lahn, it can become a national leader in MAHA policy.
That’s where you come in.
[Please consider donating to Zach Lahn’s campaign, and tell others about his pivotal run on Instagram, Facebook, and other social media platforms.]
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Lahn’s running mate has deep ties to big ag
A lobbying group thanked Derek Wulf for supporting a glyphosate immunity bill.
https://americanjournalnews.com/lahns-running-mate-has-deep-ties-to-big-ag/
Hi MAHA Report- thank you for your essential work. I'm grateful that this effort is growing!
I'm a long-time advocate of food, health and nature, do habitat restoration and consultations, and have been successful in helping get policy changes. I'm a writer, artist, naturalist, and I co-own farmland that's been in the family since 1902- before it was part of a state. We have paperwork from President Harrison and believe the family may have purchased the land from the Cherokee. My great grandfather was a farmer and friend of President Truman, and my great aunt babysat Margaret.
The same person who taught RFK Jr. about regenerative agriculture, taught me. I have a soil health certificate from Northern Organic Farming Association and write about food, farming and freedom and work nationally with my community work called Regeneration Nation. I'm in contact with local leaders, including Senators and Congresspeople in several states. I'd like to be a guest writer. And I'd love to meet RFK, Jr.
Please contact me. Thank you, Robin Motzer, Wildlands