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Marcia's avatar
Marcia
41m

Awesome! She's brave and strong; and is totally right. Women have to stand up against this horrible situation. We have to keep women's sports for women!!

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Truth Seeker's avatar
Truth Seeker
1h

Lets be crystal clear shall we?

Trans is mental illness, period.

No need to attempt to be accomodating.

R Gaines is going up agains insanity, and winning

The fact that countless do not join her is telling

about how spineless other atheletes are.

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