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Debra Sheldon's avatar
Debra Sheldon
4h

We are so lucky to have Mary fighting for us!

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annapolis73's avatar
annapolis73
4h

I truly admire Mary, so I wanted to share with your readers what I published today elsewhere at Substack. It comports with the "Court of public opinion" necessity:

https://michellerabinphd.substack.com/p/the-abandoned-mandate/

Since I did not have the imprimatur of RFK, Jr, I chose to be the "slingshot." That was 1998. Ironically, I had a friend hand deliver a letter to RFK, Jr. at his Westchester County home, since he was acutely aware of the dnagers of Mercury as part of his "Riverkeeper" watchdog group. You see, I'm old. I knew RFK ( the senior) in 1968 by virtue of my goal of obtaining nomination to USNA in 1969. I recieved his reply in the mail on June 5, 1968. To say it was a sad day is horribly understated.

I never gave up on dream #1 and was subsequently the principal nominee of my NYC Congressman.

I now refuse to give up on obtaining due process of law to achive justice on behalf of our vaccine injured son. That quest began in 2002 when I was an insuffcient weapon as a "slingshot."

We sued Phrma for poiosning our child with Hg via the use of the Thimerosal preservative used in every multi dose vial of every such inoculation that he received in that manner.

Our case was the first ever to be "stayed" in U.S. District Court, while we pursued he claims in USCFC as directed by the VICP and the 1986 NCVIA legislation. But, we had the opportunity to return to Judge Weinstein's District Court later. That never happened before.

Phrma ended that by their legalized bribery of Congress. They had a close friend in Bill Frist who was then Senate Majority Leader. His family controlled HCA and was a major stockholder in Eli Lilly. Guess who made Thimerosal? It starts with Eli and ends with Lilly.

Our country was attacked on 9/11/2001 and the Homeland Security Act of 2002 ws making it's way through the Capitol Hill. So, Frist got the 'Eli Lilly Rider" attached to the Bill the night before the House was to vote on it. Bingo! Thimerosal is now "part of the vaccine" not the preservative separate as we alleged in Court. At the end of October 2002, our suit is "dismissed."

You have done a truncated job of descrigin the injustices in th system. God knows how many books have been written to describe the mess that unfolded as our case and others ( Cloer v HHS, most notably) were met with the rigged resistance of the Special Masters of USCFC.

USCFC is the only Court which has an arbitrary 36 month statute of limitations placed on claims whihc sgtarts from "date of first symptoms" for the injured petitioning party. NO other Courtm neither State nor Federal disallows "equitable tolling" for a minor or someone rendered incompetent. it's simple. You don't lose your right to sue when you can't act!

Our entire nation rests on a single principle. Equal justice under the law. It is not true in practice.

We have legisaltion governing our lives which only the SCOTUS can remove. We ( see Cloer v HHS for a prior decision) can't do this unless the Justices grant "certiorari" to hear the case. They did not. They apparently want the Congress to go back and change the 1986 NCVIA laws and/or the ruled governing USCFC under the VICP.

Mr Kennedy need more than a slingshot. He need millions of them. That's us. He needs the support to be the President. I am not sure that 'David" had the negotiating skills to defeat Goliath by influence of his fellow cabinet members or thos in Congress. It took brute force.

Our son is 34 today. He reqires 24/7/365 care and supervision. I am a caregiver, as is my wife and his older brother. We need you. I have nothing much left to give and losing my ability to fight. Goliath on the other hand has grown bigger and stronger over the 30 year battle.

The American people have the soltuion in their hands. They seem not to know, yet alone truly "care." as decent as they are, in their mind there are bigger fish to fry. It didn't happen to them. They convenienty label us "anti-vaccine." Wanting safe food doesn't make you "anti-food" does it? Demanding the same protections that the 4th and 15th Amedments provide for equal protection and the right to use the justice system to obtain it doesn't make you "anti-Government" does it?

There is no liberty without justice.

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/senate-bill/3853

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