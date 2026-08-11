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Susan Wendell's avatar
Susan Wendell
12h

Jeffrey Tucker is a lighthouse in the storm!

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Solon
10hEdited

So sad to see the socialist echo chamber here looking to discredit this man with their usual lies.

I've been reading Tucker since the double noughts when he published at Mises. He disappeared off my radar at FEE and then popped back up when ZH started publishing his Brownstone work on the government's response to the 2019 Biolab Leak.

He has always stood for integrity, fairness, and freedom. And if I had to say anything to him, it would be "not every Libertarian lost their way during the BioLeak Response. Some of us held true, strengthened and emboldened by writers like yourself, Rothbard, Woods, Rockwell, etc."

That Response has pushed me to examine more deeply the role official narratives and propaganda play in our lives and how they can be used to enslave society. That never would have happened, Jeffrey, without you and writers like you.

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