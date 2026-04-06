The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charlie B's avatar
Charlie B
3h

Lots of good information here that makes sense. Basically the problem is that organic farming of crops potentially produces maybe half the yield of today's heavy chemical production. Is there enough world acreage today to feed 7.5 billion people?

Reply
Share
2 replies
Drew Skonberg,DC's avatar
Drew Skonberg,DC
2h

Farms in the Hudson Valley have transitioned to organic farming I’m told to sell to high-end restaurants in NYC awa locally.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 MAHA Action Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture