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Sandra's avatar
Sandra
2h

the dems hate when a wife shares her husband's views and supports his causes, a twelve year marriage ... nope against all they believe in, patriotic support, nope all they believe in, supporting American families health, nope not if MAGA believes in it

Dems are losing on all the basic fundamental policies of being caring human beings

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Patrice M. Bavos's avatar
Patrice M. Bavos
2h

Bravo, Cheryl Hines & Bobby… May the power of Truth sustain all of Us. ❤️

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