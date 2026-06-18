Don’t worry. Bobby’s doing fine, his wife Cheryl Hines said last week in an appearance on the MAHA Action ‘Media Hub.’

“A lot of people, especially recently, have asked me how Bobby is handling some of the attacks that come at him,” Hines said on the weekly podcast. “We see hit pieces in the press, and I’m here to tell you, he takes it in stride. Bobby has one of the strongest wills of anyone I know and hit piece attacks don’t bother him. In fact, it only makes him stronger and it makes him more determined.”

The weekend before, The New York Times ran a long article under the headline: “Kennedy Shows Minimal Engagement with Vast Health Portfolio,” reporting that the Secretary of HHS shows “little interest in managing the details of his department” and instead is “single-mindedly focused on his top priorities” – which the article listed as food, pesticides and vaccines. It was a hit piece, but one that probably had many of his supporters cheering, knowing that the man in charge of public health is focused on these three huge issues and not getting pulled into the weeds of managing a federal agency with an annual budget of more than $3 trillion.

Kennedy, Hines said, knows that when you have truth on your side, it’s very powerful.

“It’s a very big job, I don’t have to tell you that,” said Hines. “But the work that Bobby is doing, the work that Dr. Oz is doing, it’s important. It could be disheartening because there are so many attacks and there are so many people coming at them. But, the strength of MAHA is like a force field around them.”

During the podcast, Hines also shared news of big MAHA wins around ultra processed foods. “I was just in his office yesterday, and [Special Advisor to HHS Secretary Kennedy] Calley Means came in and said, for the first time in over a decade obesity is down in America,” she said. “The obesity rate is down. [Bobby] also said that Americans are buying less ultra-processed food. So we are seeing results. We are seeing engagement. We are seeing the messaging getting out to people regardless of what the press is saying or what the attacks might be. Real progress is being made and it’s because of you. So I wanna thank you for that.”

Over the last several months, Hines has become a MAHA advocate and spokesperson, speaking at three MAHA Action gatherings at the Ned, a private club in Washington, D.C., and appearing on numerous podcasts and TV shows, including The Joe Rogan Experience, “The View,” The Tucker Carlson Show, The Megyn Kelly Show, “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Dedicated with Doug Brunt, The Katie Miller Podcast, The Adam Carolla Show, Club Random with Bill Maher, Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald, The Dr. Drew Show, and others.

In March, on The Outkick podcast, Hines addressed the outlandishness of the attacks on her husband and what he’s trying to accomplish at HHS.

“It’s really ridiculous for anyone to fight against wanting to remove petroleum-based dyes in food, or wanting to remove arsenic in baby formula,” she said.

The work that Kennedy is doing, she added, shouldn’t be controversial.

“We’re talking about people’s health. Either you’re happy that the U.S. is now paying lower pharmaceutical drug prices or you’re just angry about politics and you’re just never going to say you’re happy about that.”

At the MAHA Action event at the Ned last month, Hines made a point about the MAHA movement transcending partisanship.

“I love that the MAHA moms, they don’t care if you are a Republican, if you’re a Democrat, if you’re an independent,” she said. “They care about the policies that are being made that are impacting their families’ health. They are unstoppable, and I think Washington, D.C. will verify that because they are feeling it and they’re putting a lot of heat on the right people at the right time and I am really very, very proud of them.”

Cheryl Hines of course is the internationally recognized actress and comedian who co-starred on the hit show “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” playing the wife of comedian Larry David for all 12 seasons that the show aired on CBS.

With co-star David making the introduction, Hines and Kennedy met at a Waterkeeper fundraiser in 2005. At the time, Kennedy was an environmental lawyer in New York who’d made a name for himself suing companies for discharging industrial waste into the Hudson River, killing fish and threatening the livelihoods of Hudson River fishermen, whom Kennedy was representing.

The two were married in 2014 at the Kennedy home in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, and were living in California when Kennedy announced, on April 19, 2023, that he would challenge President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination for president.

But halfway through, and seeing no path forward after the Democratic Party blocked him from the ballot in several states, Kennedy switched to running as an independent. And then, in late August of 2024, in a moment that the medical freedom movement will never forget, Kennedy joined Donald Trump onstage at a Glendale, Arizona rally, linking the health freedom movement, MAHA, to Trump’s Make America Great Against movement, MAGA.

After he was nominated by President Trump to head the Department and Health and Human Services and, in February 2025, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Kennedy and Hines took up residence in D.C.

“Being in Washington, D.C., you can feel the power of MAHA here,” Hines said on Wednesday, June 10 during the live MAHA Media Hub stream. “I will tell you, when the MAHA moms show up on Capitol Hill, no one is ignoring them. People are scared of them . . . . And a lot of people are cheering around the country.” …”

Hines was seated behind Kennedy during his confirmation hearings in late January of 2025 – hearings that brought thousands of MAHA moms to Capitol Hill, where they lobbied their senators to support Kennedy’s nomination.

“They are too knowledgeable and they are too loud to be ignored,” said Hines. “They get a lot of stuff done because they are true to their one mission – to keep their families healthy. So it is really something to see when you’re watching them go toe-to-toe on Capitol Hill against these politicians, and the politicians can’t argue that. They can try. But who is arguing against having a healthy family? It’s impossible.”

Hines has a 22-year-old daughter named Catherine from a prior marriage and is the author of a memoir entitled Unscripted, which was published by Skyhorse last November. In the book, she tells the story of the remarkable twists of fate that took her from Orlando and Tallahassee, Florida, where she grew up, to Los Angeles, where she struggled as an actress for many years, getting only bit parts, before finally landing the role of Larry David’s ever-patient wife on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” – a turn of events that she described in the book as life-changing.

During an appearance on ABC’s “The View” last October, Hines described what it was like meeting Kennedy. “He was living in New York,” she said. “I was living in L.A. I had just been in this entertainment sort of bubble. And then I meet him and he’s an environmental attorney and was just – he’s fascinating and he’s interesting and he’s smart and he’s funny, and completely different from anyone I’ve ever met in my life.”

One of the hosts of the show, Sunny Hostin, quoted from Hines’ book, in which she’d written that when Kennedy joined forces with Trump during the 2024 presidential campaign, her friends wrote to her, saying “You can’t let Bobby do this. He’s going to get Trump elected. You’ve got to stop him.”

Hines replied that she always shares concerns with her husband, but that she has not been a political person most of her life. She said that as a young adult, she was at first an independent and didn’t affiliate with any party, that she then changed her affiliation to Democrat, and has now changed back to independent.

It was Joy Behar who stepped in and brought up the issue of vaccines, pressing Hines on her views.

Hines replied that the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program has paid out $5.4 billion for vaccine injuries since its inception.

“Yes, they are important and they are an important part of our health care,” she said about vaccines. “Can we do better? Can we make them safer? Can we listen to parents who say, ‘My child got the vaccine and changed, and stopped hitting markers and stopped developing the way they were developing’? Can we listen to people when they say that instead of saying, ‘you’re crazy’?”

Hines was widely praised for this careful and thoughtful response, and for asking that parents with vaccine-injured children be heard and respected, instead of being dismissed.

Secretary Kennedy and Cheryl Hines now live in a townhouse in Georgetown that they purchased last year. On the June 10 Media Hub, Hines said she’s been enjoying life in the nation’s capital.

“I have been cooking more, actually, since I’ve been in D.C.,” she said, “and I think Bobby appreciates it, though he really eats a very limited diet, we know this. He eats steak and ground beef and fermented vegetables. So I really don’t have to do much cooking for him.”

She said that Bobby is “as strong as ever” and will continue to fight.

“And one of the reasons why he can stay so strong is because of MAHA,” she said, “and because of the group that we have here. Everyone seems to move in such an organized, informed, enthusiastic way that it just is, a force, and we can feel it. He can feel it.”

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