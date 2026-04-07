The MAHA Media Hub – The War on Microplastics
Join us Weds., April 8 @ 4pm ET
Please join us April 8, from 4pm - 5pm Eastern, for the MAHA Action Media Hub, featuring the latest on the HHS/ EPA war on microplastics.
This week’s program features MAHA Action president and host, Tony Lyons; Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods, FDA, Kyle Diamantas; EPA’s Assistant Administrator for Water, Jess Kramer; Congresswoman representing District 5 in Louisiana, Congresswoman Julia Letlow; “The Knowledge Doc,” Dr. Eric Berg; Principal Deputy Chief of Staff / Senior Counselor to Secretary Kennedy, Stefanie Spear; co-founder and scientist, 5Gyres, Dr. Marcus Eriksen; Director, NYU Langone Center for the Investigation of Environmental Hazards, Dr. Leo Trasande; human biologist, Gary Brecka; Distinguished Professor, University of New Mexico College of Pharmacy, Matthew Campen; and founder of Olyxir, Josephine Musco.
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To attend our media hub, simply click the free registration link here.
All Media Hub events are open to the public and the press.
We hope to see you Wednesday at 4pm ET!
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
What about the toxic chemicals in scented products?. Plug-in air fresheners are the worst and they are everywhere including medical facilities. We are poisoned every day from these products . Scented laundry products not only are harmful to the person using them but to those around them and the environment through dryer vents. Also harmful to pets and wildlife
Centers for Disease Control CDC
• Prohibits:
• Plug-in air fresheners
• Fragrance-emitting devices
• Scented products in buildings
• The American Medical Association has recognized that indoor air quality significantly impacts health and supports efforts to reduce harmful exposures.
• The American Lung Association warns that fragranced products can emit hazardous air pollutants and trigger asthma.
• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends improving indoor air quality and reducing exposure to respiratory irritants.
• The Environmental Protection Agency identifies VOCs from household products as contributors to indoor air pollution.
Legal & Accessibility Considerations
• Fragrance sensitivity can qualify as a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act
• Public spaces must be accessible to all individuals, including those with chemical sensitivities
• Fragrance-free policies can serve as a reasonable accommodation
Has anybody listened to Robert Malone recently? He exposes a lot.
Here’s his interview with Del Bigtree
https://www.facebook.com/share/v/18LQ2AY574/?mibextid=wwXIfr