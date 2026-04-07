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Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
3h

What about the toxic chemicals in scented products?. Plug-in air fresheners are the worst and they are everywhere including medical facilities. We are poisoned every day from these products . Scented laundry products not only are harmful to the person using them but to those around them and the environment through dryer vents. Also harmful to pets and wildlife

Centers for Disease Control CDC

• Prohibits:

• Plug-in air fresheners

• Fragrance-emitting devices

• Scented products in buildings

• The American Medical Association has recognized that indoor air quality significantly impacts health and supports efforts to reduce harmful exposures.

• The American Lung Association warns that fragranced products can emit hazardous air pollutants and trigger asthma.

• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends improving indoor air quality and reducing exposure to respiratory irritants.

• The Environmental Protection Agency identifies VOCs from household products as contributors to indoor air pollution.

Legal & Accessibility Considerations

• Fragrance sensitivity can qualify as a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act

• Public spaces must be accessible to all individuals, including those with chemical sensitivities

• Fragrance-free policies can serve as a reasonable accommodation

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Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
3hEdited

Has anybody listened to Robert Malone recently? He exposes a lot.

Here’s his interview with Del Bigtree

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/18LQ2AY574/?mibextid=wwXIfr

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