Please join us April 8, from 4pm - 5pm Eastern, for the MAHA Action Media Hub, featuring the latest on the HHS/ EPA war on microplastics.

This week’s program features MAHA Action president and host, Tony Lyons; Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods, FDA, Kyle Diamantas; EPA’s Assistant Administrator for Water, Jess Kramer; Congresswoman representing District 5 in Louisiana, Congresswoman Julia Letlow; “The Knowledge Doc,” Dr. Eric Berg; Principal Deputy Chief of Staff / Senior Counselor to Secretary Kennedy, Stefanie Spear; co-founder and scientist, 5Gyres, Dr. Marcus Eriksen; Director, NYU Langone Center for the Investigation of Environmental Hazards, Dr. Leo Trasande; human biologist, Gary Brecka; Distinguished Professor, University of New Mexico College of Pharmacy, Matthew Campen; and founder of Olyxir, Josephine Musco.

To attend our media hub, simply click the free registration link here.

All Media Hub events are open to the public and the press.

We hope to see you Wednesday at 4pm ET!