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Michael Kane's avatar
Michael Kane
Jul 17

Children’s Health Defense just released an action alert about this, crafted with input from warriors of conscience and our military chapter

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/protect-military-religious-rights-end-flu-shot-mandates/

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Root Causes's avatar
Root Causes
Jul 17

Your piece starts out with a wildly inflated number. Something like 8K were "forced out." Some service members retired or declined reenlistment, but DoD never published an official estimate of how many, and no estimate even approaches 100K.

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