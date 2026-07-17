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Michael Kane's avatar
Michael Kane
2h

Children’s Health Defense just released an action alert about this, crafted with input from warriors of conscience and our military chapter

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/protect-military-religious-rights-end-flu-shot-mandates/

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Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
2h

It’s like they can’t give an inch. Can’t open the door a crack for what it may lead to.

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