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Jacqueline Klar's avatar
Jacqueline Klar
14h

I could be that Russell is guilty, but the evidence falls far short of proving it. As a former criminal defense attorney, I have represented people whom I firmly believe were not guilty but were charged with child sexual assault. It is a horrible travesty for an honest man to be falsely charged. The testimony against Russell is sketchy, unsubstantiated, and ancient. I smell a retaliatory witch hunt because Brand dared to challenge the deep state on many narratives.

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Anthony Freda's avatar
Anthony Freda
14h

I do find it curious that thousands of young girls were graped and tortured by "migrants" in Britain and were given light sentences or released. There is obviously a double legal standard and selective enforcement of law in the UK. I don't know if he is guilty or not, but I do know the media has been demonizing him in a coordinated fashion. That is never an accident.

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