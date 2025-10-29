The MAHA Report

Barbara Charis
1h

The Dems are very ignorant...This platform they are promoting shows their level of non-intellect. No concern about hurting many Americans...going for bankrupting our medical system by providing aid for illegals who have never paid into it. . More and more Democrats are defecting.

Margretta Chase
3m

May the Dems and the Insurance moguls all get a taste of their own medicine. Real healthcare like Chiropractic care, where I have been going at now totally at my own expense due to Medicare cutting coverage to six visits per episode. I still am required by law to carry this rip-off “insurance”. I’d like a choice as to what I want to spend my Social Security and the proceeds from my full time job on—healthcare, not diseases and drugs that I don’t want or need. I’m a healthy 75 year old and supporter of MAHA.

