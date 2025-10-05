By Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, The MAHA Report

Leading up to the president’s September 22 press conference on autism and the decision to advise pregnant women to limit Tylenol use during pregnancy, I received dozens of messages from friends in the autism community. They were concerned: would a focus on Tylenol limit interest in the wider environmental causes of autism?

One friend texted me, “Everyone knows it’s vaccines! Trump should just say it!”

“It’s the aluminum in vaccines! The president should just say it!” wrote another.

“They’re trying to reign Bobby in. He needs to say it’s vaccines and glyphosate. Our kids are being poisoned.”

I was drowning in texts and emails.

“We are going to have to pray that good things will come from this,” I texted one friend, reflecting on HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s journey. He had prayed to God for nineteen years for the privilege – and the burden – of taking on the nation’s Byzantine health industrial complex and the opportunity to make America healthy again.

“Pray like Bobby had,” I texted another friend.

“Pray the Rosary,” I emailed another.

Still another: “Pray the Mi Shebeirach.”

I tried everything but the texts and emails kept coming. I prayed to God to make it stop so I could get some sleep.

God had other plans.

And so, like everyone else, I waited, bleary-eyed, for the 4 p.m. press conference the following day.

It started at about 4:30 p.m. It was worth the wait. What unfolded was nothing short of a miracle.

It was the day the light of truth began to seep in. It was morning in America.

President Trump said things about the autism epidemic that the country needed to hear. He said aloud what I have heard only in whispers within the autism community, the health freedom community, and the vaccine injured community.

The President of the United States spoke forcefully, with conviction and compassion, about how autism devastates families and wrecks lives. He acknowledged that there is an autism epidemic, and he set forth a plan to end it.

President Trump went even further than Kennedy and the doctors he has entrusted with our most important public health bodies. The president slammed the prevalence of multivalent vaccines, the trend of vaccinating newborns with multiple vaccines at once, and the absurdity of giving infants a vaccine for a sexually transmitted disease.

In doing so, the president has opened the Overton window, thereby giving Kennedy and leading scientists a clear mandate to provide further gold standard scientific evidence to back the president’s withering statements directed at the discredited public health cabal.

After addressing the press, President Trump yieled the podium to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an autism champion for more than two decades. He was flanked by Dr. Marty Makary, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Dr. Memet Oz, and Dr. Dorothy Fink — truth-tellers, all, in their own right.

The event brought hope. The president and team unveiled their Autism Action Plan. And the government approved leucovorin, a drug showing promise to improve speech capabilities of people with autism. States will be required to cover the cost of the medication for children with autism.

The press conference ended with two mothers – autism warrior moms – talking about their affected children, their lives, their challenges, and social isolation.

Their suffering.

And despite everything the women had been through, one warrior mom named Amanda referred to her son “as an amazing little boy. A blessing from God.”

Secretary Kennedy teared up as Amanda finished speaking.

Another warrior mom, Jackie, described her son, Eddie, 11, as non-verbal until age four – but markedly improved thereafter. “We’ve had quite a hard time to get him to the place we are at today,” Jackie said. “I am just so grateful to President Trump and the entire administration for finally listening to moms who have been crying out for help.”

Continued Jackie, “I’ve met so many other moms who have children on the spectrum and they all have similar stories. And they all wanted somebody to listen, to not ridicule them or look at them like they were the crazy people. It’s hard when you have doctors who don’t take the time to listen and find out when the change happened.”

The change in her child is called ‘autistic regression’; when this happens, the child receives an autism diagnosis. Many parents of children with autism have witnessed such regression. A once thriving child suddenly loses language and other skills. The child may suffer seizures. The child becomes remote and disconnected.

President Trump described, with resonant empathy and clarity, the child of an employee of his, when he ran his real-estate empire in New York, who had regressed into autism.

Watching autistic regression is gut wrenching. I saw it with my sons. It still haunts me.

Eventually, a clinician shows up and announces that your child has autism. My sons were diagnosed in five minutes. I recall that dark winter day like it was yesterday, but it was twenty-two years ago.

Everything in our lives changed that day.

The nation has been barred from hearing from families with children who regressed and were left with profound autism. The media has denigrated us, labeled us antivaxxers, and even called us dangerous for asking questions about our children’s diagnosis. And if we question whether our child’s autism could possibly have come from taking a mandated vaccine, we become lepers, outcasts, canceled.

The media hides or sugarcoats autism. By insisting that the epidemic is a statistical illusion resulting from better diagnosing, they keep the growing autism problem out of the spotlight. By insisting ‘autism is genetic’ they relegate our families to nothing more than victims of bad luck.

Every April the media covers ‘Autism Awareness Day’ and asks us to celebrate autism with puzzle pieces and pretty blue lights. We don’t need this. What we need are passionate leaders who tell it like it is.

I learned about autism years ago. I saw it up close. What we need is research devoted to studying regression.

For a quarter of a century, the sugarcoated version of autism worked just the way the Big Pharma-powered media wanted it to work. Autism and the warrior moms were marginalized.

Until Trump and Kennedy blew the gates open and truth came rushing in.

“Some forty to seventy percent of mothers who have children with autism believe that their child was injured by a vaccine,” said Kennedy. “President Trump believes we should be listening to these mothers instead of gaslighting and marginalizing them like previous administrations.”

Kennedy went on, “research on the potential link between autism and vaccines has been actively suppressed. We will perform the studies that should have been performed 25 years ago. Whatever the answer is, we will tell you what we find.”

For those of us who have loved ones with autism, these words answered a million prayers.