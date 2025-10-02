By Karen Lorre, Special to The MAHA Report

Many people tell me that Bobby Kennedy Jr. was great as an environmental attorney – but that he went nuts when he started to go against vaccines.

I understand. It seems like that complaint is coming from reliable sources. However, people are missing a lot of understanding.

When I first met Bobby, in the early 90s, he was cleaning up the Hudson River alongside progressive environmentalists and conservative hunters and fishermen, united by a shared love for the river. He knows that when people from opposite political parties work together on the same goals, great things can happen.

Bobby took on the corrupt government agencies and corporations, digging up hidden truths through legal discovery.

His passion turned the toxic, oil-soaked Hudson River — once so polluted it caught fire – into a vibrant, life-filled waterway. As an environmental attorney, he was a force of nature, and his work with Hudson RiverKeeper touched countless lives.

To clean the Hudson, he had to sue corrupt governmental agencies and the corporations that paid them, which were polluting. Bobby sued the EPA, Ford Motors, General Motors and all the corporations that were harming the Hudson. The success of the Hudson’s transformation showed that this was a good way to keep our planet’s water safer.

That same heart drove him to create the Waterkeeper Alliance, a global movement protecting rivers, lakes, and coasts across six continents.

He fought for Indigenous communities, the NAACP, and families harmed by corporate greed — whether it was Monsanto’s Roundup, the inhabited island of Vieques, which was being used by the United States military for ordinance testing, or oil companies ravaging the Amazon. His victories, like the $11 billion settlement for those poisoned by Roundup, or being imprisoned so that the government would stop bombing Vieques, came from a deep care for people and justice.

When people were being harmed by corrupt government or corrupt corporations, he’d sue the companies or regulatory agencies to change it so that they were not able to hurt others and the environment anymore, or they had to pay big fines for the damage they created.

New York Magazine called Bobby ‘The Kennedy Who Matters.’ In 1999, he was named one of Time magazine’s “Heroes for the Planet” for his success in helping the Riverkeeper lead the fight to restore the Hudson River. He was appreciated and applauded.

Then, many moms – heartbroken, desperate mothers with children who had autism, or other diseases, or whose children had died young — sought him out. These moms continually begged Bobby to help them. Bobby didn’t want to do that; he loved what he did for the environment, but his compassion wouldn’t let him turn away.

He heard their stories, felt their pain, and dove into investigating vaccines. What he found shook him: a pharmaceutical industry, backed by corrupted government agencies, putting profits over people; it steeled his resolve to fight for truth.

Most of those moms thought that their children had been injured after vaccinations. So, he learned as much as he could.

But this time, he was going against the pharmaceutical companies – one of the biggest, most corrupt, most influential industries worldwide, with tentacles everywhere. This wasn’t new for Bobby — he’d always taken on giants — but Pharma is a behemoth, funding about two-thirds of Congress, as OpenSecrets reveals; and also medical schools, the AMA, the news, medical journals, and more. So Bobby is taking on pharma – plus all whom they fund.

So when Bobby began to help these moms and their children, Big Pharma had a plan that had actually been used by the cigarette companies.

The plan is that they, and those they fund, smear the people making claims that the cigarettes or pharma created harm – they malign them, they lie about them, they pay doctors to write pseudoscience, disputing the harms they may have created. They get charities and medical schools and medical journals to lie about the people, or the science, or they pay doctors to praise the cigarettes or pharma, talking about their glorious benefits.

And they tell the public that those who oppose them are conspiracy theorists, liars, wrong, anti-science, insane, and more. They say these people are dangerous.

That’s why you see so many doctors, news companies, medical schools, governmental agencies, or people in congress, who are paid by pharmaceutical companies, saying that Bobby has conspiracy theories, that he used to be great, but he is not great anymore, that he is dangerous, that he’s creating chaos. All those people are often bought, or their employers are bought by pharma. They are trying to protect their own pharma paychecks, and they get the unknowing public to fight against their best interests for them.

Pharma has paid over $126 billion in fines for fraud and misconduct since 2000, per Violation Tracker, yet they still wield immense power. And those fines are only for regular medicines since vaccines have some liability shields given to them by the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, signed by former president Reagan, which grants indemnity to vaccine makers if they kill or harm you.

Such a good man should not be so maligned, but Bobby’s heart hasn’t wavered. He’s still the same man who cleaned the Hudson, now fighting for safe vaccines, transparency, and our right to choose what goes into our bodies.

Bobby’s not a conspiracy theorist; he’s a hero with a heart big enough to face Goliath. Every day, he stays grounded — exercising, meditating, praying — keeping his spirit strong to serve others.

When I hear people call him “anti-vax” or “unhinged,” I know they’re either misled or tied to pharma’s purse strings.

For over 40 years, Bobby’s fought for us, our families, and our planet.

His courage and love for humanity make him unstoppable, and my heart believes he’s still a hero of the planet.

Karen Lorre is the author of three books, an actress, and coaches people to release subconscious blocks, so they can live the life of their dreams.