The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
6h

Love it. Blessings!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
llaw555's avatar
llaw555
5h

Thank you, ORGANIC & REGENERATIVE FARMERS- I hold the rest of you fully responsible for being complicit in the destruction of wild life, pollinating insects and the health of this nation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 MAHA Action Inc
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture