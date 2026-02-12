The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

MT Medical Freedom Alliance
3h

This is wonderful news that Sec Kennedy and Rollins are aware and already on the move. This was a horrifying report to read last week. Our military deserves the best food available.

Kathy Boston
3h

To implement MAHA and allow for glyphosate and dangerous pesticides to be sprayed on our food does not make sense. And the EPA has been rolling back regulations that would normally protect the environment etc.

And the chemtrails have not stopped. The weather we are experiencing in Massachusetts is not normal. We got 3 feet of snow these past two weeks and frigid temperatures. The low temps started in December. Not normal for Boston

And what about the chemicals in scented products?. The chemicals used in scented laundry detergent, air” fresheners”, kitty litter, are all highly toxic. plug in air fresheners are used in doctors office, hospitals, gyms, grocery stores etc. We are being poisoned and people don’t realize it.

The best cleaners don’t have toxic scents. Hydrogen peroxide in a spray bottle is an excellent cleaner for the bathroom and kitchen etc. Vinegar, baking soda are also excellent cleaners. For laundry detergent I like Molly’s suds unscented laundry detergent sheets. Eliminates the plastic bottle and scent. (their scented version uses essential oils).

