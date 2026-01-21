By Adam Garrie The MAHA Report

Representatives in the Tennessee House of Representatives will very soon vote on HB 809, a bill that, if passed, would allow such companies as Bayer—the maker of Roundup—to evade all responsibility should its products cause people harm.

Wednesday is one of the last opportunities to kill the bill, if enough members of the Tennessee House Judiciary Committee vote against it. Activists say the House is fast-tracking it, sans transparency.

Kelly Ryerson, Co-Executive Director of American Regeneration, stated: “HB 809 hands Bayer and other chemical giants a free pass at the exact moment we should be demanding more transparency and greater accountability. This Bill tells farmers, groundskeepers, and families harmed by pesticides that their pain or death is just the cost of doing business, and that is morally indefensible.”

The MAHA Institute in conjunction with other groups and local activists have led efforts to rally opposition to the bill. Other groups campaigning against the bill include Stand For Health Freedom, Moms Across America, and American Regeneration.

***That activism paid off early Wednesday afternoon. House Bill 809 was taken off notice, meaning that the Judiciary Committee elected not to vote on the bill. According to Dr. Munoz, this development means that the bill likely did not have enough votes to pass.

“For those following the TN pesticide liability shield situation, it was supposed to be voted on today in committee,” wrote Ryerson in an email. “Due to major public pushback, and the help of conservative influencers, the bill was pulled. It could come back up, but we are hopeful it will not for the time being.”

But Ryerson cautioned that another state, Kansas, was also due to start the process on Wednesday with, she said, “their own version of the pesticide liability shield, HB 2476.”

Courts across the country have found that Bayer failed to warn customers that exposure to Roundup, the popular herbicide, can cause non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), a deadly blood cancer.

HB 809 would protect all pesticide and herbicide makers—including Bayer, which is not based in the United States—from legal accountability by providing them with an extremely broad liability shield.

Apart from vaccine makers, few other companies enjoy such protections from our justice system.

If the bill is passed by the Tennessee legislature and then signed by the governor, even the U.S. Supreme Court’s expected ruling—which will decide whether or not Bayer must comply with state regulations that would force the company to warn of the dangers of Roundup—will not have any positive effect on Tennesseans.

Dr. Alexandra Muñoz, a leading toxicologist, said, “This bill is not just about glyphosate: it applies to over 57,000 pesticide products and all future pesticides, including chemicals linked to cancer, Parkinson’s disease, endocrine disruption, infertility, and impaired sexual development.”

Dr. Muñoz added, “This industry already knowingly sells carcinogens without cancer warnings. What will they sell when no one can hold them accountable?”