The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Manuela's avatar
Manuela
6h

This is unbelievable, unconscionable. Which Tennessee House representatives want to vote this bill in? They need to be voted out.

Reply
Share
1 reply
horsge01's avatar
horsge01
6h

There is also a vote in KANSAS today!

Kansas: HB 2476 was introduced yesterday on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, and the bill is up for a vote in the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, with a hearing scheduled TODAY, Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at 3:30 pm Central Time Zone (CT). While it is important to contact elected officials to speak out, you can also submit testimony to the Committee by emailing, in PDF format only, to the following address (H.Agriculture@house.ks.gov).

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 MAHA Action Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture