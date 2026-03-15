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Rebecca Lee (maybeitsmercury)'s avatar
Rebecca Lee (maybeitsmercury)
4h

I wish my voice was heard about the role of heavy metal poisoning in all the chronic illness we have going on. I have been interviewed so far by Dr. Bryan Hooker about this problem in relation to children's health and am now looking for more opportunities for interviews. The public should know about hair test interpretation and how to chelate out metals without getting injured.

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Debbie Ericson's avatar
Debbie Ericson
3hEdited

As a Nutritionist, we have been waiting for this emphasis for years. What a ground breaking conference! The decades of male physicians telling women patients it is all in their heads are hopefully finally gone.

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