The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

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Na'amah Devine's avatar
Na'amah Devine
2h

This discusses social media and entertainment but what about children who are using screen time primarily for educational content? Are the effects the same? Has this been quantified?

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Kelly's avatar
Kelly
12m

Finally!!

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