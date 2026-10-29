[Post originally published here. Republished with permission of the author.]

Xavier Becerra is the Biden-era HHS Secretary poised to be installed by the Democratic Party as California’s next Governor.

During Becerra’s tenure as HHS Secretary, he pushed for medical mandates, pandemic countermeasures that had no scientific basis, suppressed early treatment protocols, and censored any viewpoint that differed from official narratives. In addition, RFK Jr. has alleged that under Becerra’s watch, hundreds of thousands of children referred to HHS custody were lost to traffickers; that Becerra’s HHS encouraged transgender surgeries, and that it disabled the entire program-integrity apparatus, allowing hundreds of billions of dollars of theft from the agency.

Steve Hilton’s alignment with RFK Jr. in philosophy and policy makes him MAHA’s favorable pick for Governor. He values health, bodily autonomy, parental rights, evidence-based science, and government transparency, and vows to restore the rights stripped away by the Newsom administration.

In the latter half of this article, I share video clips of Steve Hilton, taken from the MAHA Gubernatorial Townhall cohosted by We The People Team and pickax. The videos cover key MAHA issues such as vaccine mandates, parental rights, geoengineering, farming, processed food, veterans’ affairs, corporate capture, and more.

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The “Anointed One” - Xavier Becerra

It came as no surprise that the oligarchical machine picked Xavier Becerra to be the next Governor of California, continuing Gavin Newsom’s legacy. Of Latino heritage, charming, charismatic, and on the surface seemingly caring for the rights of immigrants, Becerra appears perfectly suited for our racially diverse state.

Xavier Becerra/ AP photo

Backed by deep-pocketed corporations and organizations — including Meta, Uber, Laborers International Union, California Association of Realtors, the California Medical Association, and of course the California Democratic Party — Becerra’s campaign has substantially more financial support than his opponent Steve Hilton. Furthermore, according to CALDOGE, CHIRLA has spent $72 million in tax dollars to mobilize immigrants to vote for Xavier Becerra (https://www.facebook.com/jenny.r.leroux/videos/2208359879901306/; https://www.herbmorgan.com/post/cal-doge-chirla-taxpayer-funding-investigation).

As the Biden-era HHS Secretary and RFK Jr.’s predecessor, he is antithetical to everything RFK Jr. stands for — which caters to the Trump aversion many in the state hold. Since Trump and RFK Jr. took office in early 2025, California health authorities have enacted many policies to counter federal health reforms, and Becerra, if elected Governor, will undoubtedly continue those policies.

With the machine rushing to install him as Governor, Becerra is doing very little to campaign for his candidacy. He appears calm and composed in his interviews, giving off an air of assurance that he WILL be the next Governor.

The Bad, The Ugly, and The Lost Children Under the Watch of Xavier Becerra

As former Attorney General of California and then Biden’s HHS Secretary, Becerra has a long track record of opposing the demands of the Health Freedom community — bodily autonomy, parental rights, evidence-based science, freedom of speech, etc. Here are a few examples of his mismanagement of HHS during the COVID pandemic:

Federal vaccine mandates: Supported COVID vaccine mandates for federal employees, healthcare workers, and in school settings, with termination or loss of employment as consequences for non-compliance.

Religious exemption litigation: Continued to limit conscience-based exemptions to vaccine mandates.

Early treatment suppression: HHS and the FDA aggressively discouraged ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine as COVID treatments and coordinated with social media platforms to remove content on those topics; medical professionals who prescribed these drugs faced board complaints and institutional action including suspension of medical licenses.

“Wait and see” (non)treatment protocol: Official guidance discouraged outpatient interventions in favor of monitoring until hospitalization, by which point many had suffered catastrophic and irreversible harms.

Disregard for VAERS signals: Adverse event reports immediately following the rollout of emergency-authorized vaccines hit one million in a single year (roughly 17x the pre-pandemic baseline) yet drew no meaningful scrutiny from HHS.

Misinformation labeling: HHS categorized vaccine skepticism and promotion of “unapproved” early treatments as “misinformation” and worked with digital platforms to suppress such content.

Restrictions on independent research: Researchers examining vaccine injuries or questioning official vaccine narratives were subjected to funding cuts, publication barriers, and adverse career consequences during Becerra’s tenure.

An exchange between Becerra and Sen. Rand Paul during a September 30, 2021 Senate hearing exemplifies Becerra’s arrogance and his general philosophy that disregards science, common sense, and basic respect for the rights of the people he’s supposed to serve. In this clip, Becerra claims that his policies “follow the science,” while outright denying any knowledge of natural immunity and the adverse effects of vaccines on the immune system.

In his June 10, 2026 response to a hit piece in the New York Times, Secretary Kennedy provided more details on Becerra’s conduct as former HHS Secretary:

“When I took this job, the building was empty. About 90% of the employees were not coming to work. I changed that, but your newspaper never covers my reforms. Nor did you cover the fact that my predecessor almost never showed up for work here during his four years in office. When we came in, there were still artifacts from the first Trump administration in many of our office drawers because no one showed up for work during the Biden years. Just as Rochelle Walensky spent her entire term as CDC Director in Cambridge, Xavier Becerra reportedly spent most of his term as HHS Secretary in California. (I live in California, but I’ve only been there once in fifteen months).

“His only notable accomplishments here were losing 300,000 children, referred to HHS for custody and care, to human traffickers and drug runners, encouraging transgender surgeries, and disabling the entire program-integrity apparatus, allowing hundreds of billions of dollars of theft from my agency . I have set out to find the children Becerra lost. He is now the front-runner for the governor of California. These are not invented stories; they are genuine scandals that the Times will never cover, presumably, because the malefactors are Democrats.”

***Exact figures of missing children vary across reporting sources, with some estimates well above 300,000. See references list for more information.

Steve Hilton/ AP Photo

A Republican Protégé Emerges in a State Perpetually Monopolized by Democrats

On June 9, 2026, after an agonizing week-long ballot-counting saga following California’s primary election, Trump-backed Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton finally emerged as one of the top two winners, entering a face-off race for November’s general election against the infamous Biden-era HHS Secretary.

Promising to restore the “California Dream” through affordability, deregulation, and results-oriented governance, Steve Hilton has garnered massive support from Republicans and independents who have grown tired of heavy-handed Democratic rule. His awareness of issues such as geoengineering, medical freedom, and pandemic countermeasures, and his alignment with Secretary Kennedy, also lend him appeal to the MAHA crowd that values health, parental rights, and bodily autonomy as top priorities.

Inevitably, some may view his endorsement by Trump as a blemish. I would argue this election is about what will benefit us locally. It has very little to do with Trump. Love or hate him, his endorsement doesn’t make Steve his proxy. The vast majority of officials in our state government are still Democrats. As a Republican Governor, Steve is committed to working with his Democratic colleagues congenially and, most importantly, abiding by state laws.

In April this year, We The People Team, together with pickax, hosted a MAHA Gubernatorial Townhall with then-candidates entering the primaries: Chad Bianco, Leo Zacky, and Lewis Herms, along with Steve Hilton. In the townhall, candidates answered the essential questions that MAHA voters care most about, each offering an impressive scope of knowledge on these topics. The following clips are taken from that townhall, where Steve Hilton offered his insights and policy proposals on these key MAHA issues. Take a listen, and you’ll see he understands the needs, wants, and pain of MAHA voters in this nanny state. He’s the only one of the two general-election candidates who aligns with MAHA philosophically and politically, regardless of party affiliation.

Covid Accountability Commission

Steve plans to establish a Covid Accountability Commission to hold accountable the likes of Anthony Fauci and to prevent future violations of our rights under the guise of health emergencies.

On Gaslighting on Vaccine Injury

Steve acknowledges that the gaslighting of parents with vaccine-injured children has to stop.

On Environmental Regulations

Steve promises to do away with carbon-centered policies and excessive environmental regulations, and focus on nature-oriented policies that put communities first.

On Geoengineering

Steve promises to stop the gaslighting and investigate chemtrails.

On Firefighters and Veterans

Steve promises to innovate firefighting to protect the health and safety of firefighters, and take good care of veterans financially and in other respects.

On Healthy Food

Steve believes California should be leading the MAHA movement worldwide when it comes to healthy food. And it can be achieved by removing overregulation and letting businesses thrive.

On Parental Rights and Vaccine Mandates

Steve vows to restore religious exemption and medical exemption.

On Farming, Chemicals, and Preserving the Ag Industry

As Governor, Steve will bring people together — farmers, scientists, and the public — to preserve agriculture in the state while phasing out harmful chemical use.

On Corporate Interest - the “Third House”

Steve vows to expose and stop behested payments (political donations solicited by officials) and corporate control — including the medical industry’s control — of government.

On School Nutrition

Steve promises to get the corruption out of school lunches, bring back wholesome food, and remove industrialized processed food from public schools.

Watch the full gubernatorial townhall here: https://rumble.com/v78k73q-make-california-healthy-again-gubernatorial-town-hall.html

Let’s Make California Healthy Again

RFK Jr., a long-time California resident and advocate for the rights of Californians, is now at the top of the health agencies, pushing through the agendas of the Health Freedom community he has served for 20 years. It would be the ultimate irony to have his predecessor — who is antithetical to everything he stands for — installed as our Governor to continue blocking his reform efforts in California. It’s time for MAHA to vote for a Kennedy-aligned Governor, take our rights back, and Make California Healthy Again.

Scarlett Fang is a Health Freedom warrior mom. Host of Holistic Health Space Podcast. Contributor to Children’s Health Defense CA chapter. Opinions expressed in this channel are not medical advice. HHSpodcast2025@gmail.com