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Scarlett Fang's avatar
Scarlett Fang
4h

Here's the version with some factual edits https://scarlettfang.substack.com/p/steve-hilton-will-make-california?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=1d4gcp

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Katie Callister's avatar
Katie Callister
4h

Let’s go CA!!!

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