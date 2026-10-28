With the midterm general elections just days away – on Tuesday, November 3 – voters have the opportunity to choose representatives who will shape policy at the local, state, and national levels. Stand for Health Freedom (SHF), a non-profit, has created a practical tool to help MAHA supporters, and the MAHA curious, navigate a myriad of policy positions.

The tool, part of SHF’s Vote for Health Freedom initiative, points beyond conventional partisan platforms to questions about informed consent, parental rights, food quality, environmental health, medical privacy, and individual liberty.

Through a structured candidate survey covering 11 core issue areas, SHF aims to help voters move past campaign slogans and examine candidates’ stated positions on policies that affect them. Importantly, SHF frames health freedom as a cross-partisan concern rather than a party-line issue.

The 11 Issues on the Ballot

SHF’s questionnaire asks candidates to address:

Parental Rights — Preserving parents’ authority to make health decisions for their children, including vaccination choices. School Vaccine Mandates — Whether candidates support protecting parental choice on childhood immunization requirements. Private Business Vaccine Mandates — Support for legislation that would eliminate vaccine mandates imposed by private employers and businesses. School-Based Health Centers — Views on health centers operating inside schools, including questions of parental involvement and services provided without a parent present. Food Freedom and Small-Scale Farming — Reducing regulations that affect small farms, local food producers, and home-based food businesses. Fluoride in Drinking Water — Support for legislation prohibiting fluoridation of public water supplies. REAL ID and Privacy — Positions on the national REAL ID program, state sovereignty, and digital identity concerns. Pesticide Manufacturer Liability — Stance on proposals that could limit legal claims against pesticide manufacturers over product warning labels. Freedom of Speech — Protecting expression and addressing concerns about censorship, particularly in health-related discussions. Religious Freedom — Safeguarding religious exercise, accommodations, and workplace protections. Informed Consent and Medical Privacy — Commitment to informed medical decision-making and protection of personal health information.

Candidates respond through a mix of yes/no questions, numerical scales, and written explanations. They are also invited to define what “health freedom” means to them and to indicate whether they would meet with constituents after the election.

Why State Races Matter

National races dominate headlines, yet many of the decisions that most directly affect families are made in state legislatures. Policies on childhood immunization requirements, school health services, agricultural rules, professional licensing, and public-health authority are frequently set at the state level. A candidate’s party affiliation alone does not reliably predict where they stand on these specific questions. Survey responses, legislative records, and public statements offer a clearer picture.

A Practical Way to Research Candidates

SHF organizes the information state by state. Voters can:

Visit VoteHF.com Select their state Review the voter guide, candidate responses, and related materials Compare positions against their own priorities Download and share the guide

Districts without listings typically indicate that candidates either did not respond or did not align with the organization’s health-freedom criteria. The full candidate survey is available at standforhealthfreedom.com/vote/survey.

From Campaign to Accountability

SHF treats the endorsement process as a learning opportunity. Candidates seeking support are directed to resources that clarify the issues, creating openings to resolve misunderstandings and build longer-term relationships. Those who win receive SHF’s Policy Blueprint and access to model legislation so they can begin work quickly.

The survey also asks candidates whether they will meet with constituents after Election Day. That commitment underscores a larger point: elections evaluate promises, but civic engagement continues afterward. Voters can track legislation, attend hearings, and measure elected officials against the positions they stated during the campaign.

An Informed Choice

Conversations about parental rights, informed consent, food quality, environmental health, and medical privacy have long drawn Americans from varied political backgrounds. The MAHA movement amplifies those discussions.

Stand for Health Freedom’s Vote for Health Freedom initiative gives voters a concrete way to examine how these concerns translate into electoral choices.

With November 3 on Tuesday, SHF encourages MAHA and MAHA-curious voters to review their state’s guide, study the positions that matter most to you, ask questions, and vote accordingly.

SHF is rallying around these objectives: protecting children, supporting families, and preserving the ability to make informed decisions about health and food. The organization invites all Americans to go to its website, VoteHF.com, and select the candidate survey and education pages at standforhealthfreedom.com.