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Skeeve Kirsch's avatar
Skeeve Kirsch
8h

More backroom crypto deals, selling out allies and democracies so cronies can but up Russian oil and gas assets. Another jet from Qatar, a few billion more for Kushner, pay Kim’s Amex bills and fly her around. Reflecting Pool and Golden statues and bizarre arches. And more sure-to-fail indictments that make great red meat for “the base.” And there are no affordability problems, say Trump. Bessent and Warsh.

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TonyLying's avatar
TonyLying
9h

There are no "MAHA candidates." Just more maga-Republicans.

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