On Thursday, President Trump withdrew his nomination of Dr. Casey Means to serve as U.S. Surgeon General. The withdrawal was not done by choice but due to the impassable situation created by a single senator – Louisiana’s Bill Cassidy, the Chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee.

President Trump did not mince words when assigning direct blame to Cassidy. He said the senator made it impossible to advance Dr. Means’ nomination to the Senate floor for a full vote, calling him a “very disloyal person.”

Taking to his platform of choice, Truth Social, the president wrote, “I nominated Casey, a strong MAHA Warrior, at the recommendation of Secretary Kennedy, who understands the MAHA Movement better than anyone, with perhaps the possible exception of ME!”

The president continued, “Nevertheless, despite Senator Cassidy’s intransigence and political games, Casey will continue to fight for MAHA on the many important health issues facing our country, such as the rising childhood disease epidemic, increased autism rates, poor nutrition, over-medicalization, and researching the root causes of infertility, and many other difficult medical problems. Casey, thank you for your service to our nation!”

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reposted President Trump’s post on X, lauding Means for having the courage to walk away from her medical practice and commit her life to “transforming American health care.”:

He also excoriated Cassidy.

“By sabotaging this appointment, Bill Cassidy once again did the dirty work for entrenched interests seeking to stall the MAHA movement and protect the very status quo that has made America the sickest nation on earth,” Secretary Kennedy wrote.

Both President Trump and Secretary Kennedy went on to express their support for Dr. Nicole Saphier, the president’s new Surgeon General nominee.

Kennedy described Saphier as a “long-time warrior for the MAHA movement” who, as a radiologist working with breast cancer patients, understands the importance of early detection and prevention. “That experience is essential as we take on the chronic disease epidemic and put prevention at the center of our health system,” Kennedy wrote. “I look forward to partnering with her as our next Surgeon General.”

MAHA Action President Tony Lyons added: “Pharma-funded politicians like Senator Bill Cassidy have dealt another powerful blow against public health in America. These corrupt politicians are defending a system that has produced the worst health outcomes of any of the 30 industrialized countries—at more than three times the cost. Senator Cassidy is an existential threat to every child in America and he must be stopped.”

As Cassidy struggles for re-election in a suddenly competitive Republican senate primary against challengers Rep. Julia Letlow (backed by Trump and MAHA) and Louisiana State Treasurer John Fleming, Cassidy has staked his political future on opposing MAHA.

That could prove to be a poor move for the senator.

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