The MAHA Report

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Bonnie Lester's avatar
Bonnie Lester
4h

Ty RFKJR! Keep

Up the great work!!

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Steve Allen's avatar
Steve Allen
3h

This is great to see and so long over do. Thanks for flipping the food pyramid upside down!

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