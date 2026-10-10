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Ashley Bell's avatar
Ashley Bell
2h

Grid Growth West has targeted my family farm for EMF towers. The farm has been in my family for 158 years. We are concerned that the EMF radiation will harm the natural animal habitats, human health, and affects on crops grown. We need your help to stop this madness.

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Ernie's avatar
Ernie
2hEdited

I’m old, I have no idea if I have damage from EMF that includes working very closely with radar devices in the Army, back in the 80s. I would probably have to be examined by somebody very familiar and look at my history.

I read this interesting Substack entry just the other day and I actually think I saw something similar on an Israeli news site named YNET, but here it is on Substack

https://substack.com/@normanjames1/note/p-219388475?r=2f3df4&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

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