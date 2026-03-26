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truth seeker's avatar
truth seeker
42m

The problem with deflecting to "peer reviewed" literature or studies is the fact that most is

simply pay to play and is easily discredited. Therefor one must attempt to figure out or discern

which is credible. Fortunately there is a much easier reliable method however it requires knowledge about health, its origins, and causation. Higher education facilitates the necessary skillset, however it also indoctrinates students to parrot non science.

There we are...

It is an honor to be named and vindicated. The truth always emerges.

Some always knew the psyop and did not drink the kool aid.

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Lew A (Lincoln) Welge's avatar
Lew A (Lincoln) Welge
18mEdited

Please consider identifying as #CREATORS (Conspiracy Realist Educator Activist Truther Organizer Reader Socializers) as has former 6-term Atlanta, Georgia Congresswoman, Professor #CynthiaMcKinney.

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