By The MAHA Report

In case you missed it: Sayer Ji was among the guests on the March 25 edition of the MAHA Media Hub. A passionate advocate for free speech and medical freedom, Ji reflected on his struggle during and after the pandemic – and on being named to the ‘Disinformation Dozen.’

Here’s a transcript of Wednesday’s interview, edited for clarity; you can watch the full clip, below.

Tony Lyons: Please welcome our first guest. He’s a proud member of the Disinformation Dozen, the chairman of the Global Wellness Forum, founder of GreenMedInfo, and one of the most unapologetic MAHA warriors living today. His name is Sayer Ji.

Sayer Ji: Thank you so much for having us today, Tony. Thank you for making it possible for us to share a bit about our experience because we were experiencing what millions of Americans went through. So we weren’t special in that regard, but they did attempt to make an example of us, which is a very old tactic where you might bring some people that spoke up against the Crown or whatever authority and you pillory them or you make a spectacle about how bad they are and you invoke a moral contagion.

Essentially that’s what we experienced having been named in such a manner along with the likes of now Secretary Kennedy and other colleagues who couldn’t be here today. It’s really honorific because all of us here and those who are also listening – we’re fundamentally parents, dutiful citizens who would like to believe that our government is thinking of our best interest. And now, thankfully, we have representation in the executive branch [RFK, Jr.], for example, that really cares about making America healthy again and the health of our children. So that’s where we were coming from, right?

We were just sharing often factual information, peer-reviewed research indicating that there are unintended, adverse effects to any intervention. It could be a supplement. It could be a vaccine. It’s the same principle. There was nothing radical about what we were saying. And what we saw to be deployed, though, was a very concerning attempt to equate freedom of speech with essentially a terrorist act, which later, as many of you track this, was actually the case, which is that we were a threat to the so-called cognitive infrastructure of our country. DHS defined dissent or having heterodox views as if it was terrorism. That’s why this situation that we’re all still in, given that we have filed a lawsuit against the named parties that are still responsible for shutting us down.

We’re still in the fight of our lives for the constitution that we hold so dearly. I can tell you that this experience really up-leveled me because I feel it in every cell in my bones that I’m an American. I’m proud of the fact that we have the constitution, that this piece of paper requires that every act we take validates it with our life essence. It doesn’t mean anything without it. And so if we don’t win this fight to restore our basic rights, I’m afraid for what the world will be like for our children. And that’s really why I think everyone on the call today that you’ve invited in and can speak directly to why it was never really a choice. We were just really some of the loudest and first to warn the public about what we saw to be an egregious violation of our most fundamental right, which no one can penetrate.

This is your body; without consent is a violation. And so the system of governance that was deployed over the past five years attempted to preempt the sovereign rights of all citizens and to completely negate our constitution. So this was an awakening for everybody. I think we’re all even stronger today for having gone through this.

We have a historic opportunity to really reinvoke these principles that people had to lay their lives down for. What we experienced may be symbolic, digital assassination, black ops, yes, lawfare, demonetization, defamation. It’s really not anything close to what the founding fathers and mothers had to do to get this great country to break free from the crown and from tyranny.

What’s happening here in the United States will affect all countries, we know that. And this fight is not over. The recent ruling with Biden versus Missouri is incredibly positive. The only difference here is, in our case, we have six plaintiffs here in the Middle District of Florida is – we are making sure that there is injunctive and declarative relief for citizens like ourselves to have been targeted in this way. There’s no conceivable world that you can live in where this is something we’re going to let happen again. It’s just you can’t have the state, which has some monopoly on violence, force your children to be injected with transgenic experiments in the fashion that has occurred. The fight’s not over. I know you know this Tony better than anyone.

MAHA is still rallying the grassroots forces so we can continue this incredible effort. So again, thank you so much for having us on. We would love for people to be involved in this fight because it’s not about us again; it’s about the future of all children and all parents who care about those children to be able to prevent what happened during the Covid era from happening again.

Tony Lyons: Thanks so much, Sayer. And that’s a great point that this fight is not over. It’s just getting started. And this is the kind of fight that never ends; we’re going to have to keep fighting these kinds of fights. So thanks so much for all that you’ve done and for laying yourself down, your own life down, and really suffering to protect all of our rights. So great to have you on again.

Sayer Ji is the founder of Green Med Info. For more on Ji, please see our profile published in The MAHA Report last October.

Along with five other members of the ‘Disinformation Dozen,’ Sayer has started a ‘GiveSendGo’ page to raise funds to sustain a federal lawsuit that aims to expose coordinated government censorship during the pandemic: https://www.givesendgo.com/deliberate-dozen