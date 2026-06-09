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Marago's avatar
Marago
3h

I read all of RFK, Jr.’s books which confirmed to me all that I suspected was going on.

I was raised in a family that taught me to question everything. Got lots of good answers from those books!

The beat goes on!

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YvonneM's avatar
YvonneM
3h

GUINEA PIG KIDS, 30 minute, free YouTube video, tells you all you need to know, to know Fauci. I found it in THE REAL ANTHONY FAUCI, by RFK Jr.

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