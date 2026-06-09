Years from now, historians will look back on the chaos of the Covid Era and wonder why so many fell in line with the public health establishment’s reign of error and terror.

Part of the explanation is that fear can drive behavior. People conformed even when they privately conceded that many of the pandemic protocols did not make sense.

Another part of the explanation is that many in our society have, over the course of several decades, traded freedom for security, or perhaps even the illusion of security.

One of those who questioned the rigid, institutional, legacy media narrative was Robert F. Kennedy Jr. He did so in three books released during the Covid Era – The Real Anthony Fauci, Vax Un-Vax, and The Wuhan Cover-Up – and, as a result, was placed on the “Disinformation Dozen” list, which later would become a badge for those among us who had the courage to ask the tough questions.

Although Kennedy was censored and vilified, hours of congressional testimony now show that he was right about the pandemic’s lab-leak origins and right about the corruption and corporate capture that ‘America’s Doctor’ Anthony Fauci allowed to metastasize in the nation’s public health agencies. And his compilation of science in Vax Un-Vax strengthens his argument that important science has been withheld from the public.

For those of us still trying to understand the Covid pandemic and the catastrophic public health response to it in the United States, these three books are essential reading. And now, increasingly, news reports confirm what Kennedy, a leading voice of dissent, was saying all along.

In The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and The War on American Democracy and Public Health, published by Skyhorse in November of 2021, Kennedy challenged the unchallenged legacy media claim that Fauci was modern medicine’s messiah.

With journalistic precision, Kennedy reveals that Fauci was a false messiah, and tells the story of how he became the most powerful non-elected government official since J. Edgar Hoover.

As director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Fauci doled out billions in taxpayer dollars that allowed him to dictate the subject, content, and outcome of scientific health research around the globe.

In the book, which became a national bestseller despite efforts to suppress it, Kennedy lays out how Fauci used his financial muscle to exercise extraordinary influence over public health, universities, journals, and vast swaths of the medical community.

I warn you, The Real Anthony Fauci is not a light read. There are parts of the book that will stay with you for years to come.

Kennedy offers the cold, hard facts and asks the reader to make their own determination about why a man, who was portrayed in the legacy media as a saint, did the dark things he did.

Fauci launched his career during the early AIDS crisis. He partnered with Big Pharma to sabotage safe and effective treatments for the virus and then orchestrated fraudulent studies, pressuring FDA regulators to approve a deadly chemotherapy treatment called AZT that he knew to be ineffective against AIDS.

Fauci repeatedly violated federal laws to allow his pharma partners to use impoverished and dark-skinned children in deadly experiments with toxic AIDS and cancer chemotherapies.



In the year 2000, he partnered with Bill Gates to control an increasingly profitable $60 billion global vaccine enterprise. The Big Pharma-Fauci-Gates alliance hijacked global vaccine policies; it was corporate capture on steroids, with mechanisms in place to ruthlessly censor dissent.

In Vax-Unvax - Let the Science Speak, published by Skyhorse in late August of 2023, Kennedy and co-author Brain Hooker draw the attention of the reader to over 100 studies in peer-reviewed literature that looks at vaccinated versus unvaccinated populations.

Kennedy and Hooker analyze the results of the studies and reveal, in no uncertain terms, that vaccines, while they may have benefits, also have risks that need to be considered and weren’t.

Dr. Brian Hooker

Vax-Unvax exposes how the public health messaging that all vaccines “are safe and effective” begins to crumble. Kennedy asks: “What do studies say about the health outcomes of people who are vaccinated compared to people who didn’t get vaccinated?”

One would think that the CDC would know the answer. But surprise, surprise: The CDC did not ask that question.

Readers will find valuable information on the infant/child vaccination schedule, mercury in vaccines, live virus vaccines, the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, the connection between vaccination and Gulf War Syndrome, influenza (flu) vaccines, Hepatitis B vaccination, Covid-19 vaccines, and the use of vaccines during pregnancy.

This book is essential reading for those who want to make informed choices for themselves and their families.

Finally, in The Wuhan Cover-Up And the Terrifying Bioweapons Arms Race, published by Skyhorse (in conjunction with Children’s Health Defense) in December 2023, Kennedy exposes the cover-up of the origins of the Covid-19. He describes how “gain-of-function” (GOF) experiments often develop highly virulent, easily transmissible pathogens. The stated purpose was and still is the development of preemptive vaccines for animal viruses before they jump to humans. But Kennedy shows us that there is an insidious “dual use” aspect of this research.

GOF vaccine development research often doubles for bioweapons development.

As Kennedy relates in the book, after the 2001 terror attacks, Fauci transformed NIAID into a de facto national defense agency. He pursued GOF research with such zeal that many scientists grew concerned about the possibility that some of the lab-altered viruses might escape and trigger a worldwide pandemic.

Eventually, one did: The Wuhan Institute of Virology.

In 2014, President Barack Obama issued a moratorium on GOF research. However, as he always did, Fauci found a way to do what he wanted to do and outsourced some of the most controversial experiments to the Wuhan Institute in China, a lab under the control of the Chinese military and the Chinese Communist Party.

Fauci undermined and betrayed President Obama’s moratorium.

Once again, Kennedy’s meticulously researched and rigorously sourced analysis tells the story of vaccinologists’ push for GOF research. It explains the economic motives driving that research, the engineered “chimeric viruses” created, and the Fauci-led effort to silence speculation of Covid-19’s laboratory origins. Moreover, Kennedy asserts that Bill Gates and Sir Jeremy Farrar participated in a global cover-up.

All three Skyhorse books mark Kennedy’s place in the historical record of the Covid era. The public health establishment got it wrong; Kennedy got it right.

Today, the majority of Americans believe that the pandemic started as a result of GOF experiments that Fauci funded and then could not control. The majority of Americans no longer have a rosy image of Fauci. If he was really beyond reproach, why would former president Biden have given him a pardon?

Half the country now believes vaccines should be better tested and Kennedy is now HHS ‘Secretary’ Kennedy, furthering the work that went into his three prescient, covid-era books.

The legacy media hit pieces against Kennedy keep coming even as the secretary and his team rack up one ‘win’ after another – fighting for a more just and transparent government and country, one in which the public can make informed choices.