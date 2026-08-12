Sally Fallon Morell and the organization she started in 1999 were the original raw milk people.

“We’ve been advocating for raw milk for 25 years,” she tells The MAHA Report.

What’s so great about raw milk? It has more nutrients. And more butterfat.

Butterfat, Morell says, is the stuff of life. It was only taken out of milk and skim milk popularized, she explains, because butterfat was worth more if it could be sold separately, to put in ice cream.

Sally Fallon Morell

“If you give skim milk to calves, they die,” she says.

Morell is the author of the best-selling book Nourishing Traditions: The Cookbook that Challenges Politically Correct Nutrition and the Diet Dictocrats, which she wrote along with co-author Mary Enig, a biochemist. They originally self-published the book in 1996 because no other publisher was interested. It’s since sold more than 800,000 copies and is now represented by publishing giant Simon & Schuster.

Nourishing Traditions is a cookbook, but it’s also about how to eat so as to nourish the body and the mind. It doesn’t follow a low-fat or a low-carb diet.

“We think they’re very dangerous,” Morell says of both of these. “We do need carbs. But mostly we need a lot of fat in our diets.”

Sally Fallon was born in Santa Monica, California, in 1948 and grew up in a family that cared about eating right.

“My father railed against fake food, and my mother was a wonderful cook,” she says.

She married and raised her own children the way she was raised: eating real, homemade food. But by the 70s, the American diet was starting to change. Low-fat diets were creeping in.

“I just knew that this was wrong, and it was about that time I found Weston Price’s book,” says Morell.

Weston A. Price

Weston A. Price was a dentist who had traveled the world and studied what indigenous people ate. He took along a camera and photographed the faces of people he met. What he found, and what he reported in his book Nutrition and Physical Degeneration, was fascinating, and somewhat controversial.

He wrote that native cultures that ate the same traditional foods that their ancestors had eaten for centuries had wide faces and healthy teeth, but that the people who had changed their diets and begun to eat things like white flour and sugar and other foods that were not traditionally eaten by their people tended to have longer, thinner faces, and crooked teeth.

The preference for animal fat among native diets was something Weston took particular note of.

“They would not eat lean meat,” says Morell. “They would throw an animal out if it was too lean.”

To share this research, and to share with more people the principles of eating food that is deeply nourishing, Morell and Enig founded the Weston A. Price Foundation in 1999 and in the year 2000, organized the first national conference.

The Weston A. Price Foundation now has over 400 chapters across the country, with local chapters focused on helping people find good, healthy food in their communities – and raw milk. The foundation actually has its own website to promote raw milk: realmilk.com with a map showing people where, in every state, they can buy raw milk – that is, milk that has not been pasteurized or homogenized.

Three years ago, in 2023, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was the keynote speaker at the annual conference, called Wise Traditions.

At his appearance there, on the stage with Morell, he said that after attending the conference the year before, he’d begun to drink raw milk and only raw milk.

Morell says they were “thrilled” when Kennedy was nominated to serve as the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services in the Trump administration – putting him essentially in charge of all federal public health policy.

Like Kennedy, the Weston A. Price Foundation has also been critical of vaccines.

“They are poisonous,” says Morell. “The best way to protect your children is with nutrition.”

Members of the foundation have also gone to war against soy, which was pushed as a meat alternative in the 70s and 80s and into the 90s – and even made its way into infant formula.

“We’ve been largely successful,” says Morell. “These soy foods have disappeared from the supermarket.”

Notably, Morell has published a recipe for infant formula made with raw milk and cod liver oil – a recipe that she says three of her five grandsons were fed as infants.

Morell, now 78, has not slowed down. She runs a farm in Southern Maryland, making cheese from the milk produced by her Jersey cows. And during the Covid pandemic she wrote a book called The Contagion Myth, with co-author Thomas S. Cowan, M.D, examining the connection between the outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 and 5G wireless, which had just been deployed in Wuhan in 2019. They had to change the title to The Truth About Contagion as Amazon wouldn’t carry it under the original title. It was published by Skyhorse in 2021.

Morell is now preoccupied with organizing the 26th annual “Wise Traditions” conference – the annual gathering of the Weston A. Price Foundation. The conference will be held October 16-18 in Washington, D.C., at the Omni Shoreham Hotel. The list of speakers includes Catherine Austin Fitts, Rep. Thomas Massie, Joel Salatin, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Del Bigtree, Leigh Merinoff, Laura Delano, Toby Rogers and many others.

The conference will focus on food: Not just talking about it, but enjoying it as a group, with meals thoughtfully prepared by a top chef from grassfed beef and also cheese and speciality items like sauerkraut from a local supplier.

This year’s event takes place at maybe the high point in the natural food movement, with practices once considered fringe – like drinking raw milk and saying no to vaccines – now being taken up by millions of Americans looking to lead healthier lives.

Sally and her husband, Geoffrey Morell

Many people deserve credit for the change. But Sally Fallon Morell is certainly among the most notable, given the popularity of her books and her continual advocacy through the Weston A. Price Foundation over more than a quarter of a century.

“I did feel that I was guided to do this,” she told The MAHA Report this month. “This kind of just took hold of me – and here I am.”

[To learn more about the conference, and to register, go to WiseTraditions.org.]

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