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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
10hEdited

Francis Pottenger was my childhood doctor, because I had early childhood food allergies.

I remember the black & white pictures of healthy and unhealthy cats and people as I walked into his office lobby. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Francis_M._Pottenger_Jr.

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Debbie Ericson's avatar
Debbie Ericson
6h

Fact is that some people become ill after drinking raw milk and end up in the hospital. There are reasons for pasturization. It doesn't change that fact if have been drinking it all your life with no problems.

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