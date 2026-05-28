The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alfalfa's avatar
Alfalfa
4hEdited

Fixed it for you -

The safety measures were part of the Railway Safety Act, introduced by SHERROD BROWN in 2023. In 2024 SETH MOULTON and Troy Nehls introduced a House version, sometimes referred to as the "Railroad Safety Enhancement Act."

Incorrect Louderback verbiage: "The safety measures were part of the Railway Safety Act, introduced by Rep. Nehls and modeled on a bill of the same name introduced in March 2023 by then ..."

After Trump tweeted out memes of himself as Jesus Christ, Troy Nehls said, “I believe that Donald Trump is better than sliced bread. I think he’s almost the second coming, in my opinion." (https://www.thedailybeast.com/maga-sycophant-troy-nehls-flirts-with-idolatry-to-defend-donald-trump/)

During the January 22, 2026 Congressional hearing into Trump’s mishandling of classified documents and role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, Nehls blamed the attack on United States Capitol Police (USCP).

Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 MAHA Action Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture