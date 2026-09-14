[The following article was originally published on December 10, 2021. It’s republished here with permission from The Defender.]

By Tony Lyons

EDITOR’S NOTE: Tony Lyons is an attorney and president and publisher at Skyhorse Publishing, publisher of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s, new runaway bestseller, “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health.” Below is the publisher’s note Lyons wrote in December 2021, and which appears on page xii of the book.

Complex scientific and moral problems are not resolved through censorship of dissenting opinions, deleting content from the internet or defaming scientists and authors who present information challenging to those in power.

Censorship leads instead to greater distrust of government institutions and large corporations.